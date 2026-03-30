Breaking Down Michigan: 3 Ways For Arizona To Win
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The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats can now add the title of West Region Champions to their resume for this season after beating No. 2 Purdue 79-64 in an Elite Eight matchup last Saturday in San Jose, capping off an incredible comeback.
The Wildcats saw themselves down by seven points at the half and losing control of the game until a second-half surge had Arizona outscore the Boilermakers by 22 points to secure the victory. With that win comes the opportunity for the Wildcats to compete in the Final Four for the first time in 22 years.
If Arizona wants to advance beyond that point, it will need to get past the 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines (Midwest Region), a team hungry to reach the championship game for the first time since 2018. The Wolverines made it to the Final Four by defeating the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers by a dominating score of 92-64.
Now that the matchup has been set, let's take a look at three ways for Arizona to come out of this Saturday's game with a win.
Arizona Must Get Perimeter Shooting on Track
Much like Arizona, the Wolverines can stop teams from getting on a hot streak when attacking the paint or shooting midrange shots, leaving the perimeter open for opponents to score from. While Arizona has the weapons to still score points from up close, the Wildcats will have a much easier time if they can get their long-distance shots going.
Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, and Anthony Dell'Orso all possess the skills to shoot from beyond three-point range, but at times have gone cold. It will be no easy task to make those long shots, however, as Michigan ranks 18th in three-point percentage defense. If the Wildcats can do it, it will be a long game for the Wolverines.
Yaxel Lendeborg Must Be Contained
Michigan's forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been on a tear in the last three games of the tournament, averaging 25 points and shooting 62.8% from the field. Against Tennessee, the 6-foot-9 senior scored 27 points and shot 52.6% while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots.
Whether it is Koa Peat or Ivan Kharchenkov guarding him, they will need to be at their best to contain the talented veteran. Kharchenkov has been a defensive stalwart for the Wildcats, and Peat is no slouch either.
Arizona Must Use Its Size Against Michigan
Michigan has bullied teams by using its size and strength to score easy points and get ahead, which is a big reason why it has a point margin of. Of the many teams in the NCAA, Arizona has the size to match the Wolverines, making for an interesting matchup of big men.
The Wildcats have prided themselves on getting tough rebounds and not allowing teams to drive in easily. It will be tough, but Krivas, Peat, and Tobe Awaka all have the skills and size to dominate Michigan in the paint while also crashing the glass to get hard-earned rebounds.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.