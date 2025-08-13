Arizona Training Camp Day 11: Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes
Arizona is now only two and a half weeks from opening the season against Hawaii in Tucson. After last season was filled with injuries in the secondary for the Wildcats, they'll be looking to bounce back in a big way under DC Danny Gonzales.
Following Tuesday's practice, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes spoke to the media about different aspects of both themselves and the defense as a whole heading into this season.
On what Smith gained from playing three positions in the secondary last season:
Smith: "I feel like just being more versatile and getting out of my comfort zone, being able to learn multiple positions, which has helped me in the long run."
On what Stukes legacy will be during his time at Arizona:
Stukes: "I don't know. I would have to ask my team about that, but I would hope it would be a positive one. I have been repping the "block A" for a long time and I have left it all out there."
On what Smith has learned playing with Stukes:
Smith: "Just the effort he gives on a daily basis. How he attacks each and every play and his physicality, really just a great role model in every aspect of not only on the field, but off the field taking care of his body and his mental."
On where Stukes is with his recovery:
Stukes: "I'm feeling really good. I can't give you a percentage, but I'm feeling really good. I'll be excited to go August 30."
On what Stukes has learned about himself going through the rehab process:
Stukes: "I actually was just talking about this with some other teammates. I felt like my football career has kind of been like this, like football has thrown me adversity left and right since I was young. I just keep grinding my way through it and bouncing back. I've been able to keep coming back better than I was before the adversity hit. I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to do that again. This has been one of the longest grinds of my life. I've been rehabbing for nine months, almost 10 now. I can't wait to start playing football again."
On the assessment of the defense so far in training camp:
Smith: "I feel like we've just been continuously stacking days, continuing to get more physical, smarter and continuing to hone in on our craft day in and day out. I feel like if we continue to do that, we'll be a force to be reckoned with.
