Offensive Players Who Shined in Arizona's Win
The Arizona Wildcats dismantled the Colorado Buffaloes, going on a scoring spree and not relenting to win by a wide margin, 52-17 at Folsom Field, snapping their five-game skid on the road.
In that game, Arizona scored 52 points, the most they have scored since joining the Big 12 last year. It is also the most points scored against a home team since 2023 in the Territorial Cup.
The Wildcats took advantage of five turnovers created by the defense, scoring 21 points off them, demonstrating how effective the offense can be.
By the time the final whistle blew, Arizona gained 417 total yards, scored seven touchdowns and had four of five successful trips in the red zone.
The offense's success could not have happened without Arizona's best players performing at their best. Here are three offensive players who stood out on the electric night.
Noah Fifita- 11-for-19, 213 yards, 4 touchdowns
Fifita followed up his 24-for-26, 264-yard, two-touchdown day against Houston with yet another stellar performance against the Buffaloes. His four touchdowns make him three shy of passing Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for the most passing scored all time in Arizona history.
Fifita continues to improve as a quarterback, spreading the ball around. He found four different receivers in the end zone, including freshman Gio Richardson, which was the first of his collegiate career.
Last year, Fifita threw 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has surpassed those stats with four games left to play with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Javin Whatley-1 reception, 34 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 carries, 12 yards, 1 touchdown
Whatley has began to emerge as one of the Arizona offense's greatest weapons ever since he joined the team in the offseason.
He has shown he is a versatile athlete, scoring both by running the ball into the end zone and by catching a spectacular pass in which he barely got a foot in.
Whatley now has 33 receptions, 404 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He has become a reliable weapon that Fifita can rely on in crunch-time situations.
Tristan Bounds-40 snaps, Overall 64.6 grade (Pro Football Focus)
Bounds has emerged as the true right tackle over eight games after questions surrounded him on whether or not he would be replaced once Rhino Tapa'atoutai is back to full health.
Those questions were answered as he showed that he is a much-needed weapon when it comes to both run blocking and protecting Fifita.
He played a big part in the passing game, firing off on all cylinders in Saturday's win, posting a grade of 84.9 as a pass blocker. With four games remaining, Bounds' ceiling is only getting higher and he will only more valuable as Arizona plays for a bowl game.
