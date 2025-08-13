Three Top Receivers of Arizona Wildcats Training Camp
Throughout training camp, Arizona and Brent Brennan have had their top two quarterbacks taking all the reps with the first and second team units to get adjusted to the new offensive scheme installed by new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
During that time, Arizona has seen multiple receivers and other skill position players get reps with both units and work with both quarterbacks. Brennan stated that there isn’t an exact number of wide receivers that he wants to be at by the start of the season and that things could change from game-to-game.
Brennan went on to say that he has coached games going with four man receivers and has used as many as nine guys with how the game was going that Saturday night.
Receivers coach Bobby Wade agreed with Brennan when it came to the receivers position and even stated that the Wildcats have a clear top six at the position with three other guys that could see the field throughout the year depending how the game was played out.
For Arizona, they are clearly deeper than a season ago where it was basically just Tetairoa McMillan with Chris Hunter coming on late in the year and nobody else in the room really to make an impact on the field.
The issues at the receiver position caused problems for Fifita where he would lock in on McMillan which led to defensive coaches double and even triple teaming the star receiver forcing him to find other targets.
Arizona went out and added two high-level freshmen in the recruiting class and four transfers that are looking to make a major impact on the 2025 season.
So far through training camp, there have been many receivers getting reps and a look with the first team offensive unit. However, there have been three that have stood out from the recent and have put themselves in position to be a major part of the offensive scheme.
Top Three Receivers From Camp
Tre Spivey
- Throughout camp, receiver Tre Spivey has been one of the top receivers on the roster and the best in the deep passing game. Spivey’s 6-foot-4, 213-pound frame makes him the perfect downfield target for Fifita and in Doege’s offensive scheme.
- During 11-on-11 drills and 7-on-7 drills, Spivey has been able to win most of the jump ball battles over the Wildcats’ secondary. This past practice he had the catch of camp high pointing the ball over cornerback Johno Price for a 40-plus yard gain on the sideline.
- After not seeing much playing time at Kansas State, Spivey looks to be a major part of the Wildcats’ rotation in the receiving group and maybe be heading for a breakout season for Arizona.
Luke Wysong
- One of the most consistent receivers on Arizona’s roster has been slot receiver Luke Wysong, who transferred over from New Mexico and was recently named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
- Wysong is the type of receiver that will catch anything in his radius and finds the open hole 10 yards and in making him the perfect receiver for a quick hitting offensive scheme.
- To me, he reminds me of former Wildcat David Douglas, who was a pure possession receiver that would find the open hole in the zone making it easy for the team to pick up a quick 6 to 8 yards.
Javin Whatley
- One of the top transfer targets this offseason when it comes to receivers was receiver Javin Whatley, who transferred from Chattanooga to the Wildcats. Whatley has been one of Fifita’s top targets in training camp thus far.
- Whatley is one of the fastest receivers on the team and a high-level route runner that has the ability to get open no matter who is covering him. He hasn’t had very many drops even while dealing with punt return duties along with other receivers.
