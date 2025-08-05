Three Bold Observations From Arizona's Training Camp
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.
Three Observations
Defensive Line's Day
- Throughout training camp, we have seen an even amount of success for the offensive line and defensive line, winning multiple battles throughout the day and the whole camp.
- However, practice five was dominated by the defense line, which created absolute havoc in the backfield not only against the run, but against the passing game as well.
- It wasn't just one player causing issues for the offensive line, but the one that stood out the most was Chase Kennedy, who came flying in from multiple different directions.
Coaching Energy
- Last season, it felt that Brennan and his staff had a happy-go-lucky feeling when it came to camp, leaving you to wonder if that was some of the issues caused when the team faced adversity during the season.
- Now, that has changed. There is a fire there in the coaching staff that wasn't there the previous season and it's rubbing off on the team.
Noah Fifita
- Since the coaching change to Brennan, Fifita really hasn't looked comfortable with the offense and has struggled throughout camps and last year's season.
- However, during the fifth day of camp under offensive coordinator Seth Doege, Fifita looked great and was throwing the ball with poise and confidence, slinging the pigskin all over the field and attacking all three levels.
