Arizona Volleyball Opens Season on High Note

Arizona volleyball swept its opening weekend in the Wildcat Classic

Ari Koslow

The Big 12 school's logos on display at the Big 12 Conference's Media Day on July 10, 2024.
The Big 12 school's logos on display at the Big 12 Conference's Media Day on July 10, 2024. / Michelle Gardner/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a successful season last year for the Arizona volleyball team in what was one of the biggest turnarounds in program history. After finishing 8-23 two years ago, the Wildcats went 24-9 last year and won the NIVC Championship.

Arizona opened up its volleyball season this past weekend, picking up where it left off. The Wildcats swept Alabama State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Fresno State all in straight sets, in the Wildcat Classic to open the season with three wins.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball outside hitter Jordan Wilson (5) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wildcats defeated Alabama State last Friday, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-20. The offense totaled a .323 hitting percentage and 46 kills in the first game of the season. 

They were led by sophomore Carlie Cisneros and senior Jordan Wilson, who each recorded 10 kills. Sophomore Adrianna Bridges also chipped in eight kills with one ace and one dig.

Alabama State had four blocks to just two for Arizona, but the Wildcats dominated every other part of the match. That included 38 assists and 37 digs to just 24 assists and 24 digs for Alabama State.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball libero Giorgia Mandotti (15) celebrates at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Arizona's second match of the season on Saturday, it won 25-18, 25-19 and 25-13 in another dominant victory.

Arizona hit .355 as a team with five blocks and four aces. After breaking out in Friday's season opener, Wilson had an even better performance on Saturday with 14 kills as well as being part of four blocks.

Bridges also followed her strong performance on Friday with a career-high 10 kills in Saturday's win.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball defensive specialist Haven Wray (8) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The second set involved five lead changes, but Arizona took control, finishing the set winning four straight points. Arizona hit .304 with 19 kills as a team in the victory.

The Wildcats ran away in the final set to secure the straight set victory.

Arizona closed out its strong opening weekend with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 straight set win over Fresno State.

It marked the Wildcats' 14th straight win dating back to last season and is the program's longest win streak since 2000.

Arizona State Sun Devils women's volleyball opposite hitter Marta Levinska (4) blocks the ball against Arizona Wildcats setter Ana Heath (7) at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona opened the first set winning the first five points.

Cisneros led UA with 13 kills, while Wilson added 12 kills. Bridges totaled four blocks and four kills with two aces on her serve.

The second set victory for Arizona included five aces as a team. Fifth-year senior Haven Wray added two aces in the set.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball defensive specialist Haven Wray (8) watches the ball at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wildcats closed out the match with six kills from Cisneros in the final set. Freshman Paige Thies added three kills in the match-clinching set.

Arizona will continue its season later this week in the Boise State tournament, with matches against the Broncos, Oregon State and UC San Diego beginning on Thursday.

