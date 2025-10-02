How Arizona Can Beat Oklahoma State: Three Offensive Keys
Arizona enters this weekend looking to bounce back after dropping its first game last week against Iowa State. The Wildcats opened the season 3-0 with all three games being at home before heading on the road for the first time last weekend. Arizona returns home on Saturday to take on Oklahoma State.
After what looked to be a strong opening offensive drive last week against the Cyclones ended in a missed field goal, Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense were unable to find a consistent rhythm the rest of the night.
The Wildcats will be facing a Cowboys defense that is not only the worst in the Big 12 but also one of the worst defensive units in the country. This will be their first game since firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham after losing last week against Baylor.
Here are three offensive keys for Arizona heading into Saturday's game.
Establish the run game early
The Cowboys' defense has been bad against both the pass and run game this season, but they've been by far the worst run defense in the conference. Just last week, Baylor ran for 219 yards on them.
Arizona will likely be feeding Ismail Mahdi early and often after they had to abandon the run game last week against Iowa State.
The status of Kedrick Reescano is unclear, but he should be eased back in if he is available. He was not listed on the most recent Availability Report for this weekend, but he also wasn't on it last week before he didn't see the field. Arizona coach Brent Brennan said after the game that he was available in an emergency situation.
Get confidence back for Noah Fifita
In last week's loss against Iowa State, Noah Fifita appeared to miss several throws throughout the game.
In his press conference earlier this week, offensive coordinator Seth Doege talked about Fifita "needing to trust his throws more." He hesitated at times, and which led to him aiming more than throwing within a rhythm.
This will hope to be a bounce-back week for Fifita in the passing game as Arizona hopes to move to 4-1 on the season.
Establishing identity in the wide receiver room
Last year, everyone knew Tetairoa McMillan was the clear cut No. 1 wide receiver in the Arizona offense.
This year, the talk throughout camp was the added depth the coaching staff brought in through the transfer portal. That depth can be helpful, but we've yet to seen anyone establish themselves over the others. That likely has part to do with the fact that a couple of them had been banged up through the first three weeks of the season.
This week, Tre Spivey is listed as questionable on the latest Availability Report, but none of the other receivers are listed. As we near the middle of the season, we will see if some of the receivers can begin to establish themselves as go-to targets for Fifita in the passing game.
