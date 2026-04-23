Arizona's Wade Impressed With New WR Group

Arizona’s wide receiver corps hauled in 3,318 yards last season. The receiver room has since been renovated following the loss of the program's top two receivers. Kris Hutson and Javon Whatley combined for 1,254 receiving yards last year.

The Wildcats lost both Hutson and Whatley because they both exhausted all eligibility. The receiver group has seen three transfers, DJ Jordan, Rodney Gallagher III, and Jordan Ross, come in during the offseason. They were brought to Tucson to pick up where Hutson and Whatley left off.

𝙎𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨@CoachBobbyWade shares insight on what he’s learned about his wide receiver unit this spring, as well as what makes competition within the room so tight. pic.twitter.com/FCQlXnp8e4 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 19, 2026

Wade Talks WR Room

Assistant head coach and wide receiver coach Bobby Wade was asked what has impressed him so far about the new receiver group.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The camaraderie, the connectivity of the group. It is really hard to get transfers and freshmen to come in to really want to hang out and play with each other. I think healthy competition has been really good, and they’re having fun playing the game. I like the variety within the group, we got good length, good speed, and I think overall everybody is really competitive, so it makes it fun,” Wade said.

As mentioned, there are three transfers, with two freshmen and eight returning receivers from last season. Wade talked about the skills he feels this new receiver group has honed.

The first Arizona quarterback to earn First Team All-Conference honors in 50 years.



𝐒𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃, Noah Fifita! 🏆



The Sapphire Award is among the highest honors in Arizona Athletics, recognizing the top male student-athlete as Arizona’s Most Valuable Player. pic.twitter.com/2e78Q84Gm5 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) April 21, 2026

“Speed, I think we’re a faster group, which is tough to say from the guys we had last season. There is also a lot of different skill sets. You've got guys that can drop their weight, guys that can transition and change direction. We got a good variety of weapons that Noah (Fifita) can throw the ball to.”

Two Leaders Have Returned

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two of those weapons are the two best returners from last season. Tre Spivey was third in receiving yards for the Wildcats last season, with 381 yards. He was also the leader in receiving touchdowns, with seven.

Last year was Spivey's first year in Tucson after transferring from Kansas State, after playing two seasons with them. Spivey is expected to have a big season after gaining a year of experience under head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats .

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chris Hunter is returning for his senior season in Tucson. He was fourth in receiving yards for the Wildcats last season and scored two touchdowns. Hunter is expected to not only take a big role on the field, but also off the field. He has talked about taking a leadership role throughout the offseason.

Hunter has been patient and wants to take on a big role during his time in Tucson. Wade and Hunter have been on the same page throughout spring practice when it comes to his leadership role. Hunter will look to have a big season, but will have to learn how to spread the wealth with the newcomers.