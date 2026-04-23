Arizona's Wade Impressed With New WR Group
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Arizona’s wide receiver corps hauled in 3,318 yards last season. The receiver room has since been renovated following the loss of the program's top two receivers. Kris Hutson and Javon Whatley combined for 1,254 receiving yards last year.
The Wildcats lost both Hutson and Whatley because they both exhausted all eligibility. The receiver group has seen three transfers, DJ Jordan, Rodney Gallagher III, and Jordan Ross, come in during the offseason. They were brought to Tucson to pick up where Hutson and Whatley left off.
Wade Talks WR Room
Assistant head coach and wide receiver coach Bobby Wade was asked what has impressed him so far about the new receiver group.
“The camaraderie, the connectivity of the group. It is really hard to get transfers and freshmen to come in to really want to hang out and play with each other. I think healthy competition has been really good, and they’re having fun playing the game. I like the variety within the group, we got good length, good speed, and I think overall everybody is really competitive, so it makes it fun,” Wade said.
As mentioned, there are three transfers, with two freshmen and eight returning receivers from last season. Wade talked about the skills he feels this new receiver group has honed.
“Speed, I think we’re a faster group, which is tough to say from the guys we had last season. There is also a lot of different skill sets. You've got guys that can drop their weight, guys that can transition and change direction. We got a good variety of weapons that Noah (Fifita) can throw the ball to.”
Two Leaders Have Returned
Two of those weapons are the two best returners from last season. Tre Spivey was third in receiving yards for the Wildcats last season, with 381 yards. He was also the leader in receiving touchdowns, with seven.
Last year was Spivey's first year in Tucson after transferring from Kansas State, after playing two seasons with them. Spivey is expected to have a big season after gaining a year of experience under head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats.
Chris Hunter is returning for his senior season in Tucson. He was fourth in receiving yards for the Wildcats last season and scored two touchdowns. Hunter is expected to not only take a big role on the field, but also off the field. He has talked about taking a leadership role throughout the offseason.
Hunter has been patient and wants to take on a big role during his time in Tucson. Wade and Hunter have been on the same page throughout spring practice when it comes to his leadership role. Hunter will look to have a big season, but will have to learn how to spread the wealth with the newcomers.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."