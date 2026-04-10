Arizona's Hunter Set for Explosive Senior Season

Arizona’s receiving corps saw some massive changes in the offseason as its top two pass catchers graduated. They were a key reason why the Wildcats had the success that they did last season. This left a massive void to fill.

The Wildcats have only two seniors in the receiving room, and one of those seniors is Chris Hunter . He was fourth in receiving yards on the team last year, as he had a total of 372 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he is forced to step up, Hunter could be in a prime position for a breakout senior season.

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Hunter’s Final Season

Hunter was asked about how he feels going into his final season of college football in Tucson at yesterday’s press conference.

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“Knowing that this is the last year, I just want to put it all out on the line, and use everything I learned in the past and all the stuff I prepared myself to do, to make this season a great one,” Hunter said.

Hunter has dealt with coaching changes , injuries, and fighting for playing time during his tenure with the Wildcats. He talked about his time with the Arizona program as a whole.

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“My whole story has been about adversity," Hunter added. "I was recruited super late from here… I’m already starting to play catch-up, and starting behind with the old staff.”

“Coach Brennan coming in… installing confidence in me. It’s a whole new offense you gotta learn. Through all that, I stayed true to myself. Used the relationships I started making with the guys coming in to push me forward. At the end of the day, when you have all those things working, it’s not too hard to have tunnel vision and just work.”

Clear your calendars. We'll see you in the fall 😼 pic.twitter.com/pblSg2pOnO — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

Poised for Leadership Role

Wide receiver coach Bobby Wade mentioned how he wants Hunter to take a leadership role this upcoming season. Hunter gave his thoughts on that.

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“Last year, Coach Bobby did a great job to start nudging me into that role," Hunter said. "Especially this year, I’m like the oldest guy in the room. Every day, he talks to me to try and push the guys. I feel like I’ll try and step into that role and try to help with the guys. I embrace that. If that is what I have to do, then I’m down to do it.”

Hunter has waited years for this opportunity, and now that shot is here. He is set to be not only a top player on the field, but a key leader off the field.