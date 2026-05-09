Why Cameron Holmes Will Be Pivotal for Arizona Next Season

With the recent acquisition of 4-star Endurance Aiyamenkhue, the 2026 Arizona recruiting class now has three players.

All of the talk has been about 5-star Caleb Holt , which is rightfully so, as he is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the country. 4-star recruit Cameron Holmes is no slouch, though, as he is ranked as the second-best player out of Arizona.

The top 10 shooting guards in the final SC Next 100 for the class of 2026. @SCNext pic.twitter.com/2Go0KE0Sag — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) May 8, 2026

Holmes Ranked No. 7

College basketball and NBA draft analyst Paul Biancardi has released his top 10 shooting guards in the final SC Next 100 for the class of 2026.

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Holmes comes in at No. 7 on the list, putting high expectations on him going into next season. The 6-foot-6 prospect committed to Arizona back in November 2025.

Holmes' Role Next Season

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Depending on how head coach Tommy Lloyd wants to play the starting lineup, Holmes could come in as an immediate starter. Although the prospect was on Biancardi’s shooting guard list, Holmes will play forward for the Wildcats.

Derek Dixon and Holt will make up the backcourt for the Wildcats. The frontcourt is where it gets tricky. The center position is locked down by Motiejus Krivas , but the forward spots are up in the air.

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Koa Peat's decision to enter the NBA Draft threw a wrench in the program's plan, and the rumor of his return to Tucson has only added to the team's uncertainty. Right now, the forward positions will most likely be made up by Holmes and Ivan Kharchenkov.

Holmes and Kharchenkov may be a little small to play the power forward position, but Lloyd may want to try out a small-ball lineup. If Peat decides to continue on the NBA route, Lloyd will likely be forced to play Holmes and Kharchenkov together.

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Scout’s Take on Holmes

“Holmes is a lefty wing who came up the ranks with a big early reputation," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein said. "He’s had the maturity to take that in stride and grow into a very solid and versatile two-way player, who rarely gets caught up in trying too hard to prove himself. He has solid measurables at 6-foot-6 in shoes with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, good athleticism, and functional strength without boasting a ton of visible muscle mass.”

The freshman duo of Holt and Holmes will be fun to watch next season. As both can attack the rim at a high level, they will bring constant highlight plays to Arizona. The Wildcats will be one of the most fun teams in college basketball next season.