Arizona's Holt Finishes Near Top of Final National Recruiting Rankings

High school basketball has officially come to an end. That means the last interaction of the Rivals150 rankings is out. The list breaks down the top 150 basketball players in the 2026 class.

Arizona commit Caleb Holt finishes No. 2 on the list. Holt is a 5-star guard out of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The 6-foot-5 guard is ranked as the best shooting guard in the country and the third overall player according to 247Sports.

We got a good one… pic.twitter.com/ThMQuKaaYp — Barstool Arizona (@UofABarstool) May 4, 2026

Holt attended Prolific Prep High School in Napa, CA. He led his team to an 18-4 record, and Prolific Prep finished as the second-best high school team in California in the rankings. Kansas guard and future top NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson attended the school last year.

Scouts' Take

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“If I were to choose one word to describe Caleb Holt I would be forced to choose between floor-raiser or disruptor," Rivals National Analyst Jamie Shaw said. "I say floor-raiser because of his ability to dribble, shoot, and pass his team into advantages. He does not force things and he remains consistent in his ability to make a play within the flow of the offense."

"I say the word disruptor because of his presence on the defensive end of the floor. He has excellent anticipation, able to guard on ball or get aggressively into the passing lanes. There is a lot to like with what Holt brings to winning basketball.”

Holt’s Fit With Arizona

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Holt will be expected to start and make an immediate impact for the Wildcats next season. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has a good track record of developing guards, and Holt is looking to be next on that list.

The Wildcats just developed Brayden Burries into a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Burries led the team in scoring with 16 points a game. Holt can pick up right where Burries left off, and be a 15-plus points a game player.

Go ahead and add him to your preseason POY watch list now.



Mount Krivas is back! pic.twitter.com/lKvkoFPExc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 27, 2026

Derek Dixon will be the perfect point guard next to Holt. Dixon looks to get his teammates involved first, and Holt will be a key recipient next season. With Dixon having a year under his belt at North Carolina, he can take Holt under his wing and show him what it is like to play at a big-time program.

Holt and Motiejus Krivas can be one of the best one-two punches next season. Holt's ability to attack downhill will force opposing defenses to step up on Holt, which will leave Krivas in the restricted area. Krivas’ height and soft touch around the time will cause havoc for defenses across the nation.