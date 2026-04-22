How Derek Dixon Will Unlock New Dimension for Arizona

Arizona has officially signed its starting point guard for next season. Former North Carolina starting point guard Derek Dixon has decided to take his talents to Tucson and play for the Wildcats next season.

Dixon at UNC

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Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. He played in all 33 games last year, but his minutes increased after he was named a starter 16 games in. The Tar Heels were significantly struggling at the guard position until they added Dixon. He brought life to UNC and changed the trajectory of their season.

Dixon’s numbers rose when he became a starter. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds. His three-point shooting was also on display, as Dixon shot 40.7% from deep.

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Now that his play at UNC has been addressed, let’s talk about what he can bring to the table next season as the Wildcats starting point guard.

Dixon Will Bring Three-Point Shooting

Derek Dixon has officially signed 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L2rS29TyKy — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 16, 2026

Dixon’s three-point shooting was touched on, but let’s take a deep dive. He shot 40.7% from downtown as a starter, but finished at 39.7% for the season. This percentage earned him the third-highest three-point percentage by a freshman in UNC history.

The Wildcats were known for taking few three-pointers last season, given their impact in the paint. They only shot 555 three-pointers this past season. To put that in perspective, Michigan, the National Champions, took 855 three-pointers, 300 more than the Wildcats. Dixon would be a driving force in expanding this offense to the outside.

JJ Mandaquit has officially signed 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PXCD5IHbdA — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 16, 2026

Dixon Is a Floor General

Arizona’s primary ballhandler and floor general last season was Jaden Bradley. Now that he is gone, Dixon will be tasked with those duties. He is not a stranger to those roles, as he was asked to do just that at UNC.

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The main beneficiaries of Dixon will be the Wildcats’ frontcourt. Dixon is very good at grabbing a rebound and leading a fast break. He fed Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesar a bunch of easy fast-break buckets. This may make the Wildcats a fast-paced team next season.

Big Time Shots

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Big-shot making is Dixon’s second nature at this point. High-pressure situations in Chapel Hill are very common, and Dixon did not shy away from them. He went on a personal 5-0 run in the last 53 seconds to defeat Kentucky on the road back in December.

His clutch gene and ability to stay poised in big moments will be a key factor next season. Every game in the Big 12 is important, and the Wildcats will find themselves in a lot of clutch situations. Dixon can be that guy who steps up when his team needs a bucket late in the game, and someone whom Tommy Lloyd can put his full trust in.