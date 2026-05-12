Brent Brennan Speaks Highly of Fifita’s Arizona Commitment

The Arizona Wildcats’ biggest storyline this offseason has to be the return of their star quarterback, Noah Fifita, who is entering his fifth season with the program in 2026.

Fifita has been the team’s starting quarterback for the last three seasons. He’s thrown for 9,183 yards with 73 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career, and last season — his best in a Wildcats uniform — saw him throw for 3,228 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six picks.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, he’ll be back with the team for 2026 after helping Arizona win nine games last season and make an appearance in the Holiday Bowl by the season’s end. The Wildcats saw themselves ranked in the AP Poll on numerous occasions and were officially on the rest of the country’s radar as a potentially dangerous team going forward.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) and SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee shake hands after the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Lofty Goals

With Fifita back under center for next season, the Wildcats have a very real chance of being able to compete for a Big 12 title in 2026, and potentially even a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His return also encouraged many other players across the roster to do the same. With plenty of continuity coming back to Tucson next season, it should be no surprise to see Arizona in the mix for a Big 12 crown next season.

Fifita’s leadership and loyalty to the program are also a part of what makes him so special. Head coach Brent Brennan spoke with ESPN’s Heather Dinich about Fifita’s commitment to Arizona despite receiving lucrative offers elsewhere, while also acknowledging how his return influenced some of the other players’ decisions.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brennan’s Thoughts

“That shouldn't surprise me, considering he's the most loyal, special young adult I've ever met," Brennan said. "But everybody keeps trying to buy him and it doesn't stop. And he keeps saying 'No,' because he's loyal to the U of A.... I think we put some good pieces around him offensively, in the wide receiver room, and for us, so much of that was also just retention.”

“I'm sure you have some understanding of what the economics are of us compared to the rest of the Big 12, but we're not the f--ing Yankees, I can tell you that,” he added. “So the fact all these kids chose to stay for less money because they love each other, they love this school, they love the coaching staff, I think it's pretty special.”