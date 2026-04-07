Why Final Four Defeat Is Great Thing for Arizona's Future

Arizona's promising basketball season may have ended in disappointment, but head coach Tommy Lloyd isn't letting that deter the program from its ultimate mission: winning a National Championship. He sees this year as a step forward, as the Wildcats ended a 25-year drought by reaching the national semifinals.

As they move toward next season and beyond, Lloyd and company intend to use Saturday's loss to Michigan as motivation for the next steps, much as they did following last season's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) battle for the ball in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"No loss at the end of the season feels great, but I also think it could be a great learning tool," Lloyd said after Saturday's loss. "In this business, as a coach, you've got to be tough enough to take disappointment and show back up. We're going to show back up, and we're going to try to do this again and see if we can do it better."

Using Losses To Motivate

Last year's loss to Duke altered the program's approach, leaning into a more player-led team that didn't shy away from putting freshmen into the lineup if they had earned it. It resulted in three freshmen starting pretty much all year and turning themselves into elite, NBA-caliber players.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But the motivation to be great didn't stop there. After a 23-0 start, the Wildcats hit a bump in the road with back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech in Big 12 play. That was their first real prolonged adversity of the season, but Lloyd and his players have recently said it helped drive them to get better.

The result was 13 wins in a row and a trip to the Final Four, keeping Arizona squarely in the national championship conversation until the end -- a great place to start building toward another national title run in future seasons after Lloyd reaffirmed his commitment to the university earlier in the week.

Roster Make Up

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Yet, the Wildcats won't be starting from that exact point, as a great deal of their roster and a chunk of their rotation will likely be moving on. Seniors Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell'Orso, and Tobe Awaka are all out of eligibility, while freshmen Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Ivan Kharchenkov have decisions to make.

As projected NBA lottery picks, it seems likely that Peat and Burries are off to the league, while Kharchenkov would benefit from returning to the program for at least another season. Still, that's requiring the team to replace at least three of its starters and its top two bench options. Plus, junior Motiejus Krivas has created some NBA buzz, meaning we could be looking at an entirely new starting lineup for Arizona next season.

Hell of a ride. Thank you Wildcat Nation. pic.twitter.com/R5GXHTcv7M — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

And maybe that's part of the motivation and the lessons learned this time. The Duke game showed Arizona that the right group of freshmen and talent can make a huge impact, while Michigan showed another way to win: it bought an entirely new starting lineup in the transfer portal. Arizona's roster isn't going to be in that desolate a state, but adding experienced transfers who can expedite the process next season, rather than restarting it, would make sense.