Why Front Court Huge for Arizona in Cross-Country Win

The Arizona Wildcats had their unbeaten streak tested in their matchup against UCF yesterday afternoon. The Wildcats were on the road, and it was a long travel to Florida; as you can tell, it affected the Wildcats early in the game.

Arizona, once it settled in, looked more like itself, but it took a whole team effort to get it done. It did not come easy, and the Wildcats had to dig deep, and they leaned on their big men to get that extra boost to get it done.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket in the second half against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

It was a great win for the Wildcats because great teams find ways to win, even when they are not playing their best basketball. The guards were effective in a different way in this game, and it was good to see that Arizona could make the adjustment that they needed to get the job done.

Arizona was not fazed by the slow start but instead played well and got tested. It is going to go a long way when it comes time to win the big games later in the season.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd discusses a call with the referee in the first half against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Arizona gets it done with big men

"We always feel like most days, we're going to have an advantage playing through our bigs inside, and we're always going to test it," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's 84-77 win over UCF. "It's part of our DNA and part of our formula and how we play. I love big guys and I always will. The more the merrier. I'd play three or four of them at a time if I could. You need a few guys to dribble and move the ball, but I love having those big fellas out there."

"We have big guys, and we're not afraid to play to that," Lloyd said. "I feel really comfortable rotating those three bigs in there. They just probably had to play a little bit longer stretches in the first half than normally we're accustomed to. Maybe they wore down a little bit, but on the road, it takes what it takes."

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"You don't get to script these games. I don't get an instruction manual on how to coach them. You just got to kind of feel the game as it plays out, and make adjustments where you need to make adjustments and trust your gut in moments you have to."

"It's really comfortable," Lloyd said. "Our young guys have experience beyond their years. Ivan even had some turnovers today that are probably a little bit regretful that he'll learn from. Whether they were fouls or not fouls, I don't know, but at the end of the day, you've got to be stronger with the ball on the road especially."

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) defends a shot by Central Florida Knights forward Devan Cambridge (35) in the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

