Why Arizona's Lloyd Happy to See Dell'Orso See Success

Arizona Wildcats forward Anthony Dell’Orso has started to figure it out of late, and it’s paid dividends for the best team in the country.

Dell’Orso is now in his second season with the Wildcats. In his first, he started in 28 of his 37 appearances, and was mostly used as a three-point specialist, averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, and 41 percent from three-point range.

This season, Dell’Orso has mainly come off the bench for the Wildcats, and so far, he has largely struggled adapting to his new role. His points per game is actually up to 8.3 points per game compared to last season, but his efficiency has fallen off a cliff. Dell’Orso is shooting just 38 percent from the floor, and 28 percent from three-point range this season.

Dell’Orso has scored in double-digits just nine times this season, and has hit multiple three-pointers in a game just seven times. He hasn’t taken quite the leap that many had hoped he would in his second season with the team.

Despite his struggles this season, Dell’Orso had himself a solid game against Oklahoma State, scoring 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting, 1 for 3 from three-point range. After the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd talked about the positive development for Dell’Orso to finally have a good game.

Lloyd’s thoughts

“It would probably be more like a koala bear on his back, than a monkey,” Lloyd said, regarding the pressure placed on Dell’Orso this season. “[Dell’Orso]’s a great dude, a high-character guy, and he’s here for it. I’m happy to see him have a little bit of success, because I’m sure that makes him feel a little bit better. I told him, there’s really no scenario I see where I don’t keep giving him opportunities. He’s earned that, and he deserves that, and our team needs it from him.”

Fortunately for them, Dell’Orso’s struggles have had no misfortune on the team’s success this season. The #1-ranked team in the land is 23-0 this season, breaking numerous records for their program, and for the Big 12 as a whole so far. They have earned 8 Quad 1 victories, 6 Quad 2 victories, and wins over six ranked opponents this season. Equipped with a deep roster of many contributors, if Dell’Orso can figure things out soon, Arizona will become that much more dangerous by the time March rolls around.

