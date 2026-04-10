Why Arizona Must Go All-In on Massamba Diop
The transfer portal is officially chaos, and for Arizona, it just got serious. One name stands above the rest right now: Massamba Diop. If there’s one move that could define Arizona’s offseason, it’s this one.
Arizona needs to go all-in.
Why Diop Changes Everything
Arizona needs to be aggressive in the transfer portal. Diop isn’t just another big in the portal; he’s a game-changer. At 7’1”, he brings elite size, but what makes him different is how he moves. He’s not stiff or slow. He can switch, recover, and protect the rim at a high level.
But what really stands out is his offensive upside. He’s not just dunking lobs; he can hit mid-range shots, put the ball on the floor, and even stretch out to three. That kind of versatility is rare for someone his size.
Arizona already likes to play big. Adding Diop would take that identity to another level.
The Perfect Fit Next to Arizona’s Bigs
Here’s where it gets interesting. Arizona doesn’t just need a center; they need a flexible frontcourt piece. Diop can play the five, but he might be even better at the four in this system.
Imagine him next to a traditional big. Now you’ve got rim protection, length, and scoring all at once. It becomes almost impossible for teams to attack the paint. That’s the kind of lineup that wins in March.
Yes, There Are Concerns
No player is perfect, and Diop has a few weaknesses. He’s not the strongest yet, and his rebounding numbers aren’t elite for someone his size.
But here’s the thing, those are fixable. Strength can be developed. Effort on the glass can improve. What you can’t teach is his combination of size, skill, and mobility. That’s why the upside is worth it.
The Reality: It Won’t Be Easy
Let’s be real, Arizona isn’t the only school that sees this. Blue blood programs are going to come after Diop hard. Schools like Duke and Kansas are always in the mix for players like this.
And money matters in today’s portal. Some programs will throw huge offers his way.
That’s what makes this moment so important for Arizona. If they truly believe he’s the best player available, they can’t hesitate. This is one of those rare situations where the decision feels obvious.
Arizona needs a frontcourt anchor. Diop is the best one available. The fit makes sense, the upside is huge, and the impact could be immediate. If Arizona wants to compete at the highest level next season, this is the move.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.