Why Arizona Must Go All-In on Massamba Diop

The transfer portal is officially chaos, and for Arizona, it just got serious. One name stands above the rest right now: Massamba Diop. If there’s one move that could define Arizona’s offseason, it’s this one.

Arizona needs to go all-in.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Why Diop Changes Everything

Arizona needs to be aggressive in the transfer portal. Diop isn’t just another big in the portal; he’s a game-changer. At 7’1”, he brings elite size, but what makes him different is how he moves. He’s not stiff or slow. He can switch, recover, and protect the rim at a high level.

But what really stands out is his offensive upside. He’s not just dunking lobs; he can hit mid-range shots, put the ball on the floor, and even stretch out to three. That kind of versatility is rare for someone his size.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona already likes to play big. Adding Diop would take that identity to another level.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Perfect Fit Next to Arizona’s Bigs

Here’s where it gets interesting. Arizona doesn’t just need a center; they need a flexible frontcourt piece. Diop can play the five, but he might be even better at the four in this system.

Imagine him next to a traditional big. Now you’ve got rim protection, length, and scoring all at once. It becomes almost impossible for teams to attack the paint. That’s the kind of lineup that wins in March.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, There Are Concerns

No player is perfect, and Diop has a few weaknesses. He’s not the strongest yet, and his rebounding numbers aren’t elite for someone his size.

But here’s the thing, those are fixable. Strength can be developed. Effort on the glass can improve. What you can’t teach is his combination of size, skill, and mobility. That’s why the upside is worth it.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Reality: It Won’t Be Easy

Let’s be real, Arizona isn’t the only school that sees this. Blue blood programs are going to come after Diop hard. Schools like Duke and Kansas are always in the mix for players like this.

And money matters in today’s portal. Some programs will throw huge offers his way.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s what makes this moment so important for Arizona. If they truly believe he’s the best player available, they can’t hesitate. This is one of those rare situations where the decision feels obvious.

Arizona needs a frontcourt anchor. Diop is the best one available. The fit makes sense, the upside is huge, and the impact could be immediate. If Arizona wants to compete at the highest level next season, this is the move.