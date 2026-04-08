Keys for Arizona To Win Transfer Portal
The season might be over, but for Arizona basketball, the most important part is just beginning. The transfer portal. It sounds dramatic, but it’s true that teams aren’t built in high school recruiting anymore, for the most part. They’re built in the portal. And if Arizona wants to get back to a championship level, they have to dominate it.
Look at Michigan As Blueprint
Michigan didn’t just win because they were talented. They won because they were smart in the portal.
They grabbed experienced players from big programs, filled specific roles, and built a roster that actually made sense together.
That’s not luck, that’s strategy. And Arizona needs to do the exact same thing.
Arizona’s Biggest Question: The Frontcourt
Lloyd and the Wildcats should pursue Paulius Murauskas heavily. If it can land him, Arizona is already in a great spot. You have size, defense, and a legit presence inside.
Arizona should treat the transfer portal with urgency. Arizona has to go get a big in the portal. Not a project. Not a bench guy. A real, starting-level player who can compete with the top teams in the country. Because right now, size wins in college basketball.
The “Perfect Fit” Matters More Than Big Names
It’s not just about getting the most famous player available. It’s about getting the right player. Players who fit Tommy Lloyd's system play defense and can rebound. That’s how you build a winning team.
Too many programs throw money at big names and end up with a roster that doesn’t click. Arizona can’t afford that.
Why Arizona Actually Has an Advantage
Here’s the good news. Arizona is a destination right now. Final Four appearance. Strong coaching. NBA development. Big-time exposure.
Players want to go there. That means Arizona isn’t just hoping to land talent; they can actually choose the right pieces. And that’s a huge advantage in today’s game.
The Portal Isn’t Optional Anymore
Some coaches still try to rely mostly on recruiting and development. That doesn’t work like it used to. If you’re not active in the portal, you fall behind. Fast. The best teams in the country are all using it. Every single one. Arizona has to fully embrace that reality.
Everyone’s still talking about what went wrong against Michigan. But that game is already in the past. What really matters is what Arizona does next. Because if they win the transfer portal, they’re right back in the championship conversation. And if they don’t They might not even get close again.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.