Keys for Arizona To Win Transfer Portal

The season might be over, but for Arizona basketball, the most important part is just beginning. The transfer portal. It sounds dramatic, but it’s true that teams aren’t built in high school recruiting anymore, for the most part. They’re built in the portal. And if Arizona wants to get back to a championship level, they have to dominate it.

Look at Michigan As Blueprint

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May waves to fans after cutting the net after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Michigan didn’t just win because they were talented. They won because they were smart in the portal.

They grabbed experienced players from big programs, filled specific roles, and built a roster that actually made sense together.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

That’s not luck, that’s strategy. And Arizona needs to do the exact same thing.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) misses a shot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s Biggest Question: The Frontcourt

Lloyd and the Wildcats should pursue Paulius Murauskas heavil y. If it can land him, Arizona is already in a great spot. You have size, defense, and a legit presence inside.

Arizona should treat the transfer portal with urgency. Arizona has to go get a big in the portal. Not a project. Not a bench guy. A real, starting-level player who can compete with the top teams in the country. Because right now, size wins in college basketball.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The “Perfect Fit” Matters More Than Big Names

It’s not just about getting the most famous player available. It’s about getting the right player. Players who fit Tommy Lloyd's system play defense and can rebound. That’s how you build a winning team.

Too many programs throw money at big names and end up with a roster that doesn’t click. Arizona can’t afford that.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Why Arizona Actually Has an Advantage

Here’s the good news. Arizona is a destination right now. Final Four appearance. Strong coaching. NBA development. Big-time exposure.

Players want to go there. That means Arizona isn’t just hoping to land talent; they can actually choose the right pieces. And that’s a huge advantage in today’s game.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Portal Isn’t Optional Anymore

Some coaches still try to rely mostly on recruiting and development. That doesn’t work like it used to. If you’re not active in the portal, you fall behind. Fast. The best teams in the country are all using it. Every single one. Arizona has to fully embrace that reality.

Everyone’s still talking about what went wrong against Michigan. But that game is already in the past. What really matters is what Arizona does next. Because if they win the transfer portal, they’re right back in the championship conversation. And if they don’t They might not even get close again.