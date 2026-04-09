Why Portal Target Nik Khamenia Makes Sense for Arizona
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Arizona is looking to rebuild and come back stronger next season for another title run. After winning the most games in a single season in program history, head coach Tommy Lloyd is looking to have another historic season.
The Wildcats will have a massive roster turnover due to graduates and players declaring for the NBA Draft. Lloyd could have a completely new starting five at the next opening tipoff. It is very important that the program shines on the transfer portal to have another successful season.
Wildcats Were in Khamenia’s Final Four
Duke forward Nikolas Khamenia has recently entered the transfer portal. In his freshman season with the Blue Devils, he averaged 5.7 points while playing nearly 20 minutes a night. His minutes were up and down throughout the season, but they remained relatively consistent. That shows that head coach Jon Scheyer trusted Khamenia.
The big key here is coming out of high school, Arizona offered Khamenia. He visited Tucson at the end of August. The Wildcats were a finalist, but Khamenia ultimately chose Duke. Now he has a second chance at playing with Lloyd.
Khamenia is ranked as the third-best small forward and the 31st overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. He is 6-foot-8 and excels in passing and shooting the ball from deep. You have to be a good passer to play for Lloyd, as he prioritizes team success over individual success.
Lloyd May Build a Three-point Shooting Roster
Do not be shocked if Lloyd targets multiple three-point shooters in the portal because of the Wildcats' lack of shooting this past season. The team could make threes, but did not take a lot because they did not have to. They relied on their dominance in the paint and their size.
The players who granted them that success, like Koa Peat, Tobe Awaka, and Motiejus Krivas, will all be gone, except maybe Krivas, depending on whether he tests the NBA waters. Therefore, do not be surprised if Lloyd builds a more three-point shooting team next season.
With Khamenia's size and three-point capabilities, he would be a great fit for Lloyd and the Wildcats. Keep an eye out for whether Khamenia makes an official visit to Tucson in the next few days. The Wildcats already have one official visit coming up with Jackson Shelstad, so do not be surprised if they get another one scheduled with Khamenia. Lloyd and the program cannot let Khamenia slip away from them again.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."