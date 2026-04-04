Why Rebounding, Turnovers Will Decide Arizona-Michigan Clash

It’s Final Four time, and Arizona is one win away from playing for a national championship. The Wildcats and Michigan are very similar teams on paper, which is why this matchup is so interesting.

Both teams are elite on offense and defense, and both teams play through the paint a lot. But when two teams are this evenly matched, the game usually comes down to a few small things. In this game, I believe it comes down to rebounding, turnovers, and controlling the pace.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) is seen during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rebounding Could Decide Everything

If Arizona is going to win this game, they have to win the rebounding battle. Michigan shoots more threes than Arizona, which means there will be more long rebounds and more chances for extra possessions. Arizona has been one of the best rebounding teams all season, which has helped them win many close games.

Offensive rebounds are especially important. If Arizona can get second-chance points, that could be the difference in a close game. When two teams are this evenly matched, extra possessions are huge. Even five or six extra shots can decide a Final Four game.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona Must Protect the Ball

Another huge key in this game is turnovers. Michigan is very dangerous in transition, and they score a lot of easy points off turnovers. Arizona cannot afford live-ball turnovers because they lead to fast breaks and easy baskets.

Arizona needs to control the tempo and make this more of a half-court game. If the game turns into a fast, up-and-down game, that probably favors Michigan. But if Arizona slows it down, moves the ball , and plays through the paint, that plays more into their style.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Paint Points and Free Throws

Arizona’s identity all season has been scoring in the paint and getting to the free-throw line. They don’t rely on the three-point shot as much as most teams do. Instead, they attack the rim, draw fouls, and score inside.

Even though Michigan has size and protects the rim well, Arizona still needs to attack. Rim pressure leads to foul pressure, and foul trouble could change the entire game. If Arizona can get Michigan’s big men in foul trouble, that would be a huge advantage.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) dunks during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This game is going to be very close. Both teams are elite, well-coached, and talented. That usually means the game comes down to effort plays and small details.