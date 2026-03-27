How Physical Basketball Sent Wildcats to Elite Eight

Arizona didn’t just beat Arkansas; they bullied them. From the very beginning of the game, Arizona looked bigger, stronger, and more physical, and Arkansas never really had an answer for it.

This game proved something important about Arizona basketball: they don’t need to rely on three-point shooting to win. They win by controlling the paint, playing defense, and wearing teams down physically.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona Won This Game in the Paint

The biggest story of this game was Arizona scoring in the paint. Arizona only shot eight three-pointers the entire game and still scored 109 points, which is somewhat crazy in modern basketball, where everyone thinks you need threes to win.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) shoots over and-one in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Instead, Arizona attacked the rim over and over again. They scored paint-oriented points , points in the paint plus free throws, and they had around 90 of those points. That basically means Arkansas had no interior defense capable of stopping Arizona.

Players like the big men and guards were all attacking the rim, and Arkansas just couldn’t handle Arizona’s size and strength.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Team Defense Won the Game

Everyone talked before the game about Arkansas star Darius Acuff and how good their offense was, but Arizona’s defense shut down everyone else. Acuff scored points, but Arizona made sure he didn’t get easy assists or open three-point shots for his teammates.

This is what good teams do: they don’t always stop the star player completely, but they stop everyone else.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) shoots past Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona forced Arkansas to take tough shots and didn’t allow them to get hot from three. Arkansas only made 5 threes, which made it almost impossible for them to keep up with Arizona’s scoring.

This showed Arizona’s defense is just as important as their offense.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd Silenced the Critics

One of the biggest storylines coming into this tournament was that Tommy Lloyd couldn’t get past the Sweet 16. People kept saying Arizona would choke again or get upset. Well, not this year.

Arizona looked prepared, focused, and confident. That shows coaching matters. The team had a clear game plan:

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stop the Arkansas transition offense

Run them off the three-point line

Attack the paint every possession

Play physical

And Arizona executed that plan perfectly.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd smiles during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona Looks Like a Championship Team

After this game, Arizona doesn’t just look like a good team; they look like a Final Four team.

They have size, defense, multiple scorers, and they don’t rely on just one player. They had seven players scoring in double digits, which is very hard to defend.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) high-fives Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

If Arizona keeps playing like this, with physical defense, paint scoring, and team basketball, they are going to be very hard for anyone to beat.