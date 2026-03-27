How Physical Basketball Sent Wildcats to Elite Eight
Arizona didn’t just beat Arkansas; they bullied them. From the very beginning of the game, Arizona looked bigger, stronger, and more physical, and Arkansas never really had an answer for it.
This game proved something important about Arizona basketball: they don’t need to rely on three-point shooting to win. They win by controlling the paint, playing defense, and wearing teams down physically.
Arizona Won This Game in the Paint
The biggest story of this game was Arizona scoring in the paint. Arizona only shot eight three-pointers the entire game and still scored 109 points, which is somewhat crazy in modern basketball, where everyone thinks you need threes to win.
Instead, Arizona attacked the rim over and over again. They scored paint-oriented points, points in the paint plus free throws, and they had around 90 of those points. That basically means Arkansas had no interior defense capable of stopping Arizona.
Players like the big men and guards were all attacking the rim, and Arkansas just couldn’t handle Arizona’s size and strength.
Team Defense Won the Game
Everyone talked before the game about Arkansas star Darius Acuff and how good their offense was, but Arizona’s defense shut down everyone else. Acuff scored points, but Arizona made sure he didn’t get easy assists or open three-point shots for his teammates.
This is what good teams do: they don’t always stop the star player completely, but they stop everyone else.
Arizona forced Arkansas to take tough shots and didn’t allow them to get hot from three. Arkansas only made 5 threes, which made it almost impossible for them to keep up with Arizona’s scoring.
This showed Arizona’s defense is just as important as their offense.
Tommy Lloyd Silenced the Critics
One of the biggest storylines coming into this tournament was that Tommy Lloyd couldn’t get past the Sweet 16. People kept saying Arizona would choke again or get upset. Well, not this year.
Arizona looked prepared, focused, and confident. That shows coaching matters. The team had a clear game plan:
- Stop the Arkansas transition offense
- Run them off the three-point line
- Attack the paint every possession
- Play physical
And Arizona executed that plan perfectly.
Arizona Looks Like a Championship Team
After this game, Arizona doesn’t just look like a good team; they look like a Final Four team.
They have size, defense, multiple scorers, and they don’t rely on just one player. They had seven players scoring in double digits, which is very hard to defend.
If Arizona keeps playing like this, with physical defense, paint scoring, and team basketball, they are going to be very hard for anyone to beat.
Arizona didn’t just win. They proved they’re one of the toughest teams left in the tournament.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.