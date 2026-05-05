Why Arizona’s RBs Are Group To Watch Next Season

A big part of the Arizona Wildcats’ offense has been their running back room over the last few seasons, and they figure to be highly important once again next season.

The running backs go somewhat unnoticed in the Wildcats’ offense thanks to star quarterback Noah Fifita, who is returning for another season in Tucson in 2026. Fifita has thrown for 9,183 yards with 73 touchdowns and 24 interceptions as the team’s quarterback, and last season threw for 3,228 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Returning RB’s

While most of the attention has been on Fifita, the running backs have also made their mark. In 2025, the Wildcats scored 20 touchdowns on the ground. Lead back Ismal Madhi ran for 859 yards on 134 carries with four touchdowns. Madhi is out of eligibility, but reserve running back Kedrick Reescano should step in nicely as the lead back. Last season, he ran 396 yards on 84 carries, with a team-high nine touchdowns on the ground.

Their offense was key to the Wildcats' success last season, as they went 9-4, were ranked in the AP Poll by season’s end, and made an appearance in the Holiday Bowl. With plenty of key pieces returning next season, the Wildcats have their sights set on earning a Big 12 title and getting to the College Football Playoff.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) hands off the ball to running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura indicates that the Wildcats’ running back room is the position to watch for next season, citing the pieces they have coming back, along with their new additions.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bonagura’s Thoughts

“After Ismail Mahdi ran out of eligibility, the Wildcats have a solid trio to handle running back duties in 2026,” Bonagura said. “It starts with Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig, both of whom ran for over 300 yards for Arizona last season. Then, there's Antwan Roberts, a transfer from Marshall, where he was the Thundering Herd's featured back, rushing for 512 yards. If one of them can have a breakout season, this could be a position of strength, but there is still a lot to prove from the group.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will lean on their running backs next season as they look to meet the lofty expectations placed on them. After establishing themselves as a contender in the Big 12 last season, they’ll look to put it all together in 2026 and make a serious run at snagging the conference title .