Why Size and Depth Is Real Blueprint for Arizona
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Building a championship team in college basketball isn’t some mystery anymore; it’s actually pretty simple. If you look at the best teams right now, they all follow the same formula: get big, stay deep, and don’t rely too much on freshmen. If Arizona wants to get back to the Final Four, this is exactly the path they need to follow.
Let’s just say it straight, size wins. The top teams in the country all have multiple big men who can dominate inside. It’s not just about having one tall player, either; it’s about having depth in the frontcourt. Teams like Michigan, Florida, and UConn all proved that having two or even three strong bigs makes a huge difference.
For Arizona, this is huge. If they can keep their core frontcourt players together, they instantly stay competitive. Even if one guy has an off night, another big man can step up. That’s what separates good teams from championship teams.
Depth Wins in March
Having a strong starting five isn’t enough anymore. The best teams basically have eight players who could all start. That’s what makes them so hard to beat. If someone gets in foul trouble or just has a bad game, there’s always someone ready to step in.
Arizona showed flashes of this last season. Different players stepped up in different games, and that’s exactly what you want. But to take the next step, they need even more reliable depth, especially off the bench.
The truth is, March Madness isn’t about your best players. It’s about your sixth, seventh, and eighth guys. If they can produce, you win.
Stop Relying on Freshmen
This might sound surprising, but freshman-heavy teams don’t win like they used to. Sure, elite recruits help, but the most successful teams now are older and more experienced. They use the transfer portal and focus on keeping their core players instead of rebuilding every year.
Arizona got lucky with talented freshmen before, but that’s not something you can count on every season. The smarter move is to keep experienced players and add pieces around them.
Retention Is Everything
Here’s where things get really interesting: with NIL money, staying in college can actually be more beneficial than going pro early. That means teams like Arizona have a real chance to keep their best players longer.
If Arizona can retain thier key guys and build around them, they’re automatically in the championship conversation. It’s that simple.
College basketball has changed, but the formula to win hasn’t. Be big, be deep, and keep your best players. If Arizona sticks to that plan, they won’t just be good, they’ll be a real title contender again.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.