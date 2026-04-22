Why Size and Depth Is Real Blueprint for Arizona

Building a championship team in college basketball isn’t some mystery anymore; it’s actually pretty simple. If you look at the best teams right now, they all follow the same formula: get big, stay deep, and don’t rely too much on freshmen. If Arizona wants to get back to the Final Four, this is exactly the path they need to follow.

Let’s just say it straight, size wins. The top teams in the country all have multiple big men who can dominate inside. It’s not just about having one tall player, either; it’s about having depth in the frontcourt. Teams like Michigan, Florida, and UConn all proved that having two or even three strong bigs makes a huge difference.

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

For Arizona, this is huge. If they can keep their core frontcourt players together, they instantly stay competitive. Even if one guy has an off night, another big man can step up. That’s what separates good teams from championship teams.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Depth Wins in March

Having a strong starting five isn’t enough anymore. The best teams basically have eight players who could all start. That’s what makes them so hard to beat. If someone gets in foul trouble or just has a bad game, there’s always someone ready to step in.

Arizona showed flashes of this last season. Different players stepped up in different games, and that’s exactly what you want. But to take the next step, they need even more reliable depth , especially off the bench.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks to pass the ball around Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The truth is, March Madness isn’t about your best players. It’s about your sixth, seventh, and eighth guys. If they can produce, you win.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stop Relying on Freshmen

This might sound surprising, but freshman-heavy teams don’t win like they used to. Sure, elite recruits help, but the most successful teams now are older and more experienced. They use the transfer portal and focus on keeping their core players instead of rebuilding every year.

Arizona got lucky with talented freshmen before, but that’s not something you can count on every season. The smarter move is to keep experienced players and add pieces around them.

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Retention Is Everything

Here’s where things get really interesting: with NIL money , staying in college can actually be more beneficial than going pro early. That means teams like Arizona have a real chance to keep their best players longer.

If Arizona can retain thier key guys and build around them, they’re automatically in the championship conversation. It’s that simple.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with a referee Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College basketball has changed, but the formula to win hasn’t. Be big, be deep, and keep your best players. If Arizona sticks to that plan, they won’t just be good, they’ll be a real title contender again.