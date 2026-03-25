Arizona Freshman Keeps Turning Heads Among NBA Scouts

If there is one player who has been playing great basketball this season but doing so in silence, just going out there and balling, it is Arizona Wildcats freshman Brayden Burries. Burries has been one of the major reasons why Arizona has had the season it is having.

He is one major reason why the Wildcats are the team to beat in the NCAA Tournament. Burries, once he got his opportunity earlier this season to extend his playing time, has not looked back.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The coaching staff and his teammates believed in him, and that is all he needed to go out on the court and play lights out. Burries have been one of the best freshmen this season, and some are saying this could go down as the best freshmen class that we have ever seen in College Basketball.

That says a lot about a player who no one was talking about at the start of the season. When experts were talking about this Arizona team, there was no mention of Burries.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and forward Koa Peat (10) react in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Burries Making Case for Being a Lottery Pick

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Burries could be the player who leads the Wildcats all the way to a National Championship. It is unbelievable what he is seeing from this freshman. He is playing like he has been here before and like an upperclassman with plenty of experience.

That is something you do not see from any freshman, especially when you are playing in the NCAA Tournament, and you are expected to win. We have seen other freshmen shy away from the biggest games of their careers, not Burries.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Burries Can Still Raise Stock

Burries has already played himself into being a first-round pick of the next NBA Draft. The way he has played in the first two games of March Madness has moved him up the draft board. They are seeing how he plays the game and how he is leading this Arizona team.

He plays his games and their in no fear in what he is doing. That is what makes this player special. Now he is going to show what he can do in the Sweet 16, later this week.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images