Why NIL Might Bring Koa Peat Back to Arizona

College basketball doesn’t work the way it used to; that’s not a bad thing. With NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), players aren’t rushing to the NBA like before. Now, staying in college can actually make more sense financially and development-wise. That’s where Koa Peat’s situation gets really interesting.

A year ago, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. A player like Peat, athletic, versatile, and clearly at an NBA-level, would be gone, no questions asked. But now? It’s not that simple anymore.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to shoot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Koa Peat’s Unique Position

Koa Peat isn’t just any prospect. He’s in that tricky middle ground, too good to ignore in the NBA draft, but maybe not locked into the lottery. And that matters a lot. If you’re not a guaranteed top-14 pick, the money isn’t as safe or as high as people think.

Meanwhile, college programs can now offer serious NIL deals. We’re talking millions. So instead of risking a lower draft spot, Peat could come back, dominate, and actually make similar money while improving his stock. That’s the key: control.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) cries Saturday, April 4, 2026, after the team’s 91-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the New Trend

We’re already seeing top players stay in school. Guys who would’ve left immediately are choosing to come back, get paid, and build their game. It’s not about fear, it’s about strategy.

Peat fits that trend perfectly. He showed flashes of dominance this past season, but he also dealt with injuries and inconsistency. Coming back gives him a chance to clean up all that. More touches, more leadership, more spotlight. And honestly, that could push him from a mid-first round pick to a top-10 lock.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Of course, there’s still risk. Injury is always the biggest one. That’s the main reason players used to leave early to secure the guaranteed NBA money before anything goes wrong.

But NIL softens that risk now. Even if something doesn’t go perfectly, players aren’t walking away empty-handed like before. That changes the mindset completely. So instead of “leave now or regret it,” it becomes “bet on yourself.”

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during open locker room ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why Staying Might Actually Be Smarter

If Peat returns, Arizona instantly becomes one of the most dangerous teams in the country. He’d be the centerpiece, the guy everything runs through. That kind of role doesn’t just help the team; it helps his draft stock.

Scouts want to see growth. They want to see consistency. They want to see if he can be “the guy.” Staying gives him that exact opportunity. And let’s be real, there’s something powerful about building a legacy in college. That still matters.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Koa Peat leaving for the NBA would make sense. But staying? That might actually be the smarter move now. That’s how much NIL has changed the game.