Why Tommy Lloyd Leaving Arizona Would Be a Huge Mistake

There has been a lot of talk recently about whether Tommy Lloyd could leave the University of Arizona for a bigger job, such as the University of North Carolina or the University of Kansas. On paper, those are blue blood programs and some of the biggest jobs in college basketball. But honestly, if you really look at the situation, leaving Arizona right now would not make much sense.

Arizona Is Already a Top Program

People talk about North Carolina and Kansas like they are on a completely different level, but right now, Arizona basketball is already competing with those programs. Since Lloyd became head coach, Arizona has been one of the most consistent teams in college basketball. They win a lot of games, they recruit well, and they are almost always a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona just joined the Big 12 Conference and has already won the conference tournament and regular-season title. That’s not something a struggling program does. That’s something a top program does.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

So the question becomes: why leave a program that is already winning for a program that needs rebuilding?

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd cuts the net after a win over the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Starting Over Isn’t Always Better

If Lloyd went to North Carolina, he would be expected to fix everything immediately. The pressure there is insane. At Arizona, he already has the roster, the system, the recruits, and the fan support. He built the program his way.

Starting over sounds exciting, but it’s also risky. What if the recruits don’t fit? What if the team struggles in the first year? At Arizona, he already knows everything works. Sometimes, staying somewhere you built something is better than starting over in a new place.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona Fans Love Him

Another big reason he should stay is that Arizona fans really support him. If he makes a Final Four or wins a National Championship, he will basically become a legend in Tucson forever. Coaches don’t always get that kind of support and legacy at other schools, even big ones.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

At some schools, if you don’t win immediately, fans turn on you fast. At Arizona, it feels like he has time and support to build something long-term.

The Smart Move Is Staying

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The smartest move for Lloyd is to stay at Arizona. The program is winning, the conference is strong, the recruits are coming in, and the team is built to compete every year.

North Carolina and Kansas are amazing jobs, but sometimes the best job is the one you already have — especially when you’re already winning there.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images