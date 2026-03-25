The Key Stat Behind Arizona's NCAA Tournament Dominance

Arizona is moving on to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season. Tommy Lloyd has been fantastic in the five seasons with the Wildcats, and he is looking to overcome the postseason hurdle that has been standing in his way over the past few seasons.

The Wildcats are regarded as one of the best teams in the country, and their resume backs that up. They have a current record of 34-2, including a win in the Big 12 Championship. This roster is loaded with some of the top freshmen in the country and also key transfers.

Lloyd has put together a great roster, but that comes with great expectations as well. Many people around the program and former players have said this team is the best team this school has seen in a decade. That is high praise for this team, but it is warranted. They have run through the competition this season and play in the toughest conference in the country.

Star Big Man Trio

Given how good this roster is, they excel in many areas. One thing has stood out this tournament run, and that has been their rebounding and dominance in the paint. The Wildcats have one of the best big man rotations in college basketball with Koa Peat , Motiejus Krivas, and Tobe Awaka.

Awaka is on pace to set a program record for best total rebounding percentage in a single season at 25%. He also leads the nation in rebounding percentage. The Wildcats, as a team, are ranked third nationally with a rebounding margin of 13 per game.

Awaka averages nine rebounds a night off the bench, which won him the Sixth Man of the Year award. He has gathered 12 rebounds in two tournament games this season.

Krivas is a 7-foot-2 center who has dominated the glass this NCAA Tournament. He has 21 rebounds across the two tournament games. Krivas averages eight boards a game this season, so 21 in two games is outstanding.

Peat has been a force in the paint, whether that is rebounding or scoring. He is a huge reason why the Wildcats defeated Utah State in the Round of 32.

Dominating Glass in NCAA Tournament

DOMINATING THE GLASS 💪 pic.twitter.com/2FEE2ln2kg — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

The Wildcats lead a telling stat in this NCAA Tournament: rebound differential. Their differential is 24.5 rebounds a game. That stat shows how dominant their bigs are and why they are in the Sweet 16.

Their rebounding bailed them out just last round. The team was cold on offense, but 22 offensive rebounds led to easy buckets for the Wildcats. They will be a very hard team to knock out of the tournament if their dominance in the paint continues.