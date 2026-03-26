Arizona's Lloyd Gives Arkansas Praise Ahead of Sweet 16

For the first time since 1995, the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats will be taking on the No. 4-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, this time in a Sweet 16 matchup that has the potential to become an instant classic between two hard-nosed programs.

The last time these two programs met was on November 17, 1995, when Arizona defeated Arkansas 83-73 in Bud Walton Arena. The last time the two teams met in the NCAA National Tournament was in a Final Four game, when Arkansas beat the Wildcats 91-82 on April 2, 1994.

Lloyd Wary of Arkansas' Offense

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It has truly been a long time coming for these two teams to meet once again in the playoffs. While the Razorbacks are ranked nationally in the top 15 in scoring, field goal percentage, and fast break points, they are ranked in the top 10 in rebounds, defensive rebounds, rebound margin, and free throw attempts and percentage.

While the Wildcats have the credentials to nullify the hard-hitting Arkansas offense, Lloyd is still aware of the damage the Razorbacks can do.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They're putting up video game numbers on offense and obviously they're electric in transition," Lloyd said. "They have ability to play up top in lobs and the vertical spacing stuff as well as anybody. You got to really take care of the ball against them to try to force them to play in the half-court. But you know what they found in the half court is coach Cal's (John Calipari) a vet."

"He knows how to get guys in the right spots and try to find the right matchups and they got a guy right now that they're really comfortable putting the ball in his hands and he led the SEC in scoring and assists as a freshman. That's pretty impressive. They're they're definitely a tough out."

Lloyd Talks About Darius Acuff's Skillset

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has garnered the attention of many this season, much due to his elite scoring ability and willingness to help his team win. Lloyd had a bit of history with Acuff, as he coached him on Team USA's U18 team, where he averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4 assists on the way to winning gold, an MVP award, and All-Star Five honors.

Lloyd has plenty to say about Acuff and his exceptional play on the floor, noting his seriousness about basketball and his skills with the ball in his hands.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Darius is a serious guy, he doesn't always say a lot," Lloyd said. "I was only around him for three and a half weeks or something. I'm sure there's more to him than I saw, but what I know is he's a supreme competitor and I know that's a guy that's not afraid of the moment and he has an ability to quote unquote get the eye of the tiger."

"He has that ability and that mentality to rise up his game, based on the importance of the game. I'm sure we're going to get a great effort out of out of Darius tomorrow... I don't know if he got some of the early accolades some of these other freshman got, but like I've always said, who cares about early accolades? Because I know he's getting them now."

Arizona Looking To Make It Past the Sweet 16

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks definitely present a tough challenge for the Wildcats, but Arizona has the right players and the right scheme to beat them and make it past the Sweet 16. Arizona hadn't done so in quite some time; in fact, it hadn't reached the Elite 8 since the 2014-2015 season.

"I know it's easy to create narratives, these are hard basketball games," Lloyd said. "I fully

respect that. I love this team. I love how this team's built. I think this team's built for the long haul, but I also respect the fact that we're going to have to do it possession by possession, media timeout to media timeout, game by game and our opponents are formidable."