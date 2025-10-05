Arizona Wide Receiver Making Most Of Opportunities
Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Seth Doege made it an emphasis this offseason to make the wide receiver room deeper. They were able to do just that, and the group was showcased in Saturday's win over Oklahoma State with six different wide receivers catching at least three passes.
It was awesome," Brennan said after Saturday's win. "I think that's one of those things is that when we trust the scheme and we do what we're supposed to do... We get good results. It is great to have that validation because that's obviously something that we've been preaching as a coaching staff when we're off the mark."
One of the transfers this year was Tre Spivey, who had spent the past couple of seasons at Kansas State. Across the first four games this season, Spivey had caught two touchdowns from quarterback Noah Fifita, but it was only on five total receptions.
On Saturday, he hauled in three passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to showcase his shiftiness in the open field on his second touchdown catch, making multiple moves before he was able to drag two Oklahoma State defenders into the end zone.
- "I feel like my mindset always whenever I get the ball is be violent with the ball and always get into the end zone by any means necessary," Spivey said following his breakout performance of the season on Wednesday. "Whenever I catch the ball, I'm locked into the end zone and trying to find my way through contact, through the physicality or agility."
It was a little extra special for Spivey to have his breakout game of the year at home, as he is originally from the state of Arizona in Chandler.
- "I take a lot of pride in being from Arizona, like genuine pride," Spivey said. "I love bringing up even at my old school, I always talk about Arizona. I love the state, so coming back here and being able to make plays and have a game like this just makes me hungry to keep putting on for the city. It is huge for me."
After last week's loss against Iowa State, the Wildcats were able to use this past week of practice to lock in coming off their first loss of the season.
- "I think the week of practice for us as receivers, we were all hungry," Spivey said. "Every single one of us. It wasn't just me who made plays... Every single one of us was out there hungry, ready to make plays and losing leaves a bad taste in anyone's mouth. I think we got great leaders."
While the Wildcats do have more depth in their wide receiver room, it had still been a little unknown what roles they were each playing within the group. Early on this season, Spivey has proven to be a reliable deep threat for Fifita, as well as being a receiver who can make defenders miss in open space. He should remain a big part of the Wildcats' passing game.
