Arizona Women Welcome Chicago State for Nonconference Matchup

Defensively, Arizona limits opponents to a .395 field-goal percentage, underpinning its ability to contest shots and slow down opposing offenses. Key statistical leaders include Mickayla Perdue (17.2 PPG)and Noelani Cornfield (8.0 APG), who serve vital offensive and playmaking roles for the Wildcats.

Chicago State comes into this matchup with a contrasting statistical outlook. The Cougars have struggled offensively and defensively, averaging roughly 57.0 points per game while allowing around 80.8 points, which contributes to a significant -23.8 scoring margin to date.

Their field-goal efficiency is .356, well below Arizona’s robust shooting numbers, and they average 4.4 made three-pointers on .241 shooting from deep. Numbers that highlight their offensive challenges in finishing possessions and spacing the floor. Chicago State also rebounds at a lower rate (34.1 RPG) while turning the ball over on 20.4 possessions per game, a turnover rate that can give quality opponents easy scoring opportunities.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

From a personnel standpoint, Chicago State’s statistical leader has been sophomore guard Aiyanna Culver, who has posted strong individual scoring figures despite the team’s struggles. Culver’s ability to create looks and be a primary offensive option will be crucial for the Cougars if they hope to keep the game competitive.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s balance and depth, highlighted by a combination of scoring from perimeter players and reliable playmaking, position the Wildcats to dictate pace and exploit mismatches.

In terms of matchup dynamics, Arizona’s rebounding strength and defensive efficiency should allow it to control the tempo and limit transition opportunities for Chicago State.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

Conversely, the Cougars will likely look to slow the pace, rely on Culver’s scoring, and try to force Arizona into half-court defense, though sustaining that approach against a deeper and more efficient Wildcats lineup will be a difficult task.

Overall, while Chicago State will view this as a chance to compete against a Power Five opponent and gain experience, the statistical gap makes Arizona the clear favorite. The Wildcats’ balanced attack, efficient scoring, strong assists, and solid defense should see them pull away unless Chicago State can force turnovers and convert their limited offensive possessions into efficient scoring bursts.

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Alisa Williams (3) looks for a shot around Chicago State Cougars' guard Kayla Mount (31)during the first quarter in the NCAA women’s basketball home opening at Hilton Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This preview underscores the challenge ahead for the Cougars and the opportunity for Arizona to showcase its depth and execution ahead of tougher Big 12 play. Arizona has shown a need for growth as the season progresses, and this upcoming matchup could be a strong opportunity to tune up some issues the team has experienced recently.

