Arizona Women's Basketball Falls in Recent Power Rankings

As conference play comes up next, the recent power rankings can serve as somewhat of a conference play preview of where the Wildcats stand heading into their game against the team right below them in the power rankings, 13th-place Utah.

Becky Burke during a competitive game with UC RIverside | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

Arizona women’s basketball experienced a noticeable shift in perception this week, sliding from eighth to 12th in the Big 12 power rankings according to heartlandcollegesports.com following a pair of losses that halted early momentum and sparked renewed discussion about the Wildcats’ place in one of the nation’s toughest conferences.

The drop does not come as a total surprise. The Big 12 is widely viewed as one of the deepest leagues in women’s college basketball, where a short skid can quickly alter how teams are evaluated. For Arizona, the two losses in non-conference games served as a reminder that consistency and not potential ultimately drives rankings, especially as conference play approaches.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Skylar Jones (4) called for a foul against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats showed flashes of high-level play earlier in the season, the recent setbacks exposed areas that still need refinement. Defensive breakdowns, stretches of lower-level offense, and difficulty closing quarters proved costly against quality opponents.

In a league where nearly every night presents a physical, experienced roster, those lapses are often the difference between climbing the rankings and falling several spots.

Still, the drop from eighth to 12th should be viewed more as a recalibration than a condemnation. Power rankings are fluid by design, particularly early in the conference season, and Arizona remains firmly in the middle tier of a highly competitive Big 12 landscape.

Buffalo Bulls head coach Becky Burke works the sideline during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament women's championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wildcats are far from alone in dealing with turbulence; several teams around them in the rankings have traded wins and losses, underscoring how narrow the margin is between success and struggle.

From a broader perspective, the two losses may ultimately benefit Arizona more than harm it. They provide clear teaching moments and reinforce the urgency required to compete at a high level. Teams that endure adversity early often emerge sharper, more connected, and better prepared when games begin to carry postseason implications.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Dyaisha Fair (2) returns the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona’s roster makeup also suggests that patience is warranted. With a mix of returning contributors and players adjusting to new roles, chemistry and execution are still in the process of developing. The Wildcats have demonstrated they can play fast, defend with intensity, and score in bunches, which are typically traits that don’t disappear because of a brief downturn. What remains is sustaining those qualities for 40 minutes against elite competition.

The slide in the power rankings also adds fuel to Arizona’s mindset entering Big 12 play. Falling to 12th places the Wildcats firmly in an underdog position, a role that often suits teams built on toughness and defensive grit.

Rather than focusing on external perception, Arizona’s focus will likely center on internal standards: rebounding with purpose, valuing possessions, and embracing the physical nature of conference basketball.

Ultimately, the Big 12 power rankings reflect where Arizona stands today but not where it will finish. With ample opportunities ahead against ranked and highly regarded opponents, the Wildcats control their own narrative. Strong performances can just as quickly reverse the slide, proving that the gap between eighth and 12th is far smaller than it appears.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Saniaa Wilson (21) defends against Arizona Wildcats guard Skylar Jones (4) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

For Arizona, the message is clear: the losses hurt, the ranking drop stings, but the season’s most important chapters are still unwritten.

