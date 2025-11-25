Arizona Looks to Stay Undefeated vs. Northern Colorado
After a 4-0 start to the season, Arizona women's basketball continues its season Tuesday night against Northern Colorado at McKale Center.
Despite the Wildcats' latest 87-76 win over Northern Arizona, UA coach Becky Burke was not pleased with the performance from the team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
- "We just gave up 76 points to a team that I thought we were going to be able to keep in the 50s," she said. "... I'm probably as disappointed as you've seen me on this podium for sure."
The Wildcats hadn't allowed more than 64 points in their first three games to start the season. They have strived to be more of a defensive-first team under Burke as she has established since taking over the program. That will be the biggest key to watch for Arizona Tuesday night in how they respond on the defensive side of the floor.
Northern Colorado is off to a strong start itself at 5-1. They won three straight to start the season against Northern New Mexico, Lamar, and Bethany, as well as their last two games against Campbell and DePaul, with a loss against Denver in between.
The Bears are led by sophomore guard Neenah George, averaging 12.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field, and junior forward Tatum West, averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
While Arizona has allowed more than 64 points in just one game this season, Northern Colorado has scored over that mark in four of its five wins to start the season. It will be a challenge for the Wildcats to turn things around on the defensive side of the floor, but that will be their focus as they look to remain undefeated.
In the lone loss this season for Northern Colorado, it was held to just 53 points against Denver, including nine points in the fourth quarter. The Bears committed 24 turnovers in that game, while also shooting just 5-for-21 from deep.
Taking care of the ball has been an issue at times this season for Northern Colorado, with both George as well as senior forward Aniah Hall averaging more than three turnovers per game this season.
The Wildcats will look to take advantage of those ball security issues as part of their plan to turn it around defensively against the Bears.
What are your predictions for Tuesday's game between Arizona and Northern Colorado? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.