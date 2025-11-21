Arizona Women’s Basketball Ready for Close Battle With NAU
The Arizona Wildcats have performed at an incredible pace in a 2025-2026 season that has seen the signing of a new coach in Becky Burke and the addition of 12 players to the roster and only one returning from the year before.
Arizona has started its season out with a surprising 3-0 record after narrowly escaping with a 62-59 win over UC Riverside in the first game of the season. Since then, the Wildcats have played a physical style of basketball, outscoring their next two opponents by a combined 160-125.
In the second game of the season, Arizona beat UC Irvine 75-61 behind Mickayla Perdue's 31 points and Nielani Cornfield's 12 assists. It then did the same against Grambling State in an 85-64 blowout, with both Perdue and Daniah Trammell scoring a team-high 15 points.
The Wildcats will now take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a rematch of last season's first-round WBIT game, a contest in which they suffered a bitter defeat despite home-court advantage.
NAU has struggled in the first five games of the season, going 1-4, with its lone win coming against Embry-Riddle in a 100-59 rout.
A brief history
It will be the 43rd time that Arizona and NAU have faced each other, with the Wildcats holding a lopsided 34-8 record over their in-state rivals.
The last time these two teams faced each other was in the inaugural WBIT tournament in the very first round. It was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams trade heavy blows, but in the end, the Lumberjacks prevailed, 71-69.
NAU's Sophie Glancey led the team in scoring with 23 points over 31 minutes of play. Taylor Feldman was second with 22 points and six assists.
Arizona's Skylar Jones led the Wildcats with 21 points and nine rebounds over 35 minutes. Breya Cunningham had 19 points and 11 rebounds in their effort to win. Jones is now playing for Louisville and Cunningham is now at Texas.
The Lumberjacks are now on a two-game winning streak dating back to 2023, when they beat the Wildcats in Flagstaff 92-75.
The rundown
Arizona's undefeated record will be put to the test against a gritty NAU team whose backs are against the wall, given the slow start they have been on to begin their season.
The Wildcats will need to shut down the Lumberjacks' star player, Naomi White, who is averaging 23 points so far.
So far, the Arizona defense has played lights out against its first three opponents. Arizona is allowing an average of 61.3 points per game while also scoring 74.
NAU, on the other hand, is giving up an average of 76.8 points per game while scoring 76.2 points. The big question is whether Burke's physical style of play can shut down the Lumberjacks' scoring and their star player, White.
