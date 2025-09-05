Arizona Women's Tennis Fall Schedule Released
The Arizona women's tennis team is coming off one of its best seasons under coach Ryan Stotland, with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament last year. It was the first tournament berth in a decade for the Wildcats and the 24th in program history after finishing 19-11 in the regular season.
Arizona also went 8-5 in Big 12 conference play, which was the Wildcats' best record in conference play since 2014. The Wildcats won one game in the conference tournament against Utah before they fell to No. 30 Baylor.
The fall schedule for Arizona was released last week.
Fall Schedule:
Arizona will open in the Battle of the Bay on Thursday next week that goes through the weekend.
The Wildcats are also scheduled to compete in the Big 12 individual tournament at the end of September and the ITA regional championship from October 16-19.
The fall schedule for Arizona concludes towards the end of November with the Wildcat Invite from November 14-16 and the NCAA individuals from November 18-22.
Wildcats in the ITA rankings:
The initial ITA rankings for the college tennis season were released last week.
Arizona saw two players ranked in the top-125 in singles.
Junior Josie Usereau led the way for the Wildcats at No. 51 in the country. She finished last season with an overall record of 17-10, including six wins to just two losses in conference play. She ranked as high as No. 37 in the country in singles play per the ITA rankings.
The other Wildcat in the singles rankings is junior Martyna Ostrzygalo at No. 122 in the country. She posted an 18-12 overall record last season and a 5-4 record in conference play.
In the doubles rankings, UA saw one duo ranked in the top two of Usereau and Ostrzygalo together at No. 22 in the country. The two of them won the lone doubles match they played together last season.
Wildcat wins historic medal at World University Games:
Arizona freshman transfer Maria Garcia earned a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the 2025 FISU World University Games. She became the first Portuguese woman to medal in tennis at the event.
Garcia and her doubles partner, Pedro Araujo, made it to the semifinals, where they lost, but they still reached the podium to earn the bronze medal. She also became just the second Portuguese player ever to reach the podium.
It was announced in June that she transferred to Arizona from Auburn. In her spring debut with the Tigers in the SEC last spring, she posted a 5-1 singles record and 18-11 doubles record.
