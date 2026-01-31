Arizona Remains Undefeated and Makes History After Defeating ASU

History has officially been made for the No.1 ranked Arizona Wildcats after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in hostile territory 87-74 on Saturday. With that latest win, the Wildcats have surpassed the 2013-2014 team for the best start in program history by going 22-0.

It was another gritty win over the Sun Devils, much like the first one in McKale Center that saw Arizona win 89-82. Tied at 38 by the end of the first half, the Wildcats offense outscored the Sun Devils by 13 points to secure the victory. The win is the latest of a seven game winning streak of their longtime rivals.

Freshman Koa Peat has continued to excel in his play on the court, this time scoring a team high 21 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Brayden Burries was second in scoring with 17. His skills in rebounding have progressed as the season has went along. Thus time around, he snagged seven.

The field goal shooting of Arizona was lacklulster to begin, but by the end, the Wildcats shot 51% compared to ASU's 49%.

First half

Much like the last game, Arizona and ASU started off as a scrappy contest where the Wildcats found themselves down 14-12 at the frist timeout. Arizona's 25% shooting was a major catalyst for why it was in a deficit to start the heated contest.

With just under 10 minutes left to play in the half, the Wuldats were able to get back into the lead with a 17-16 score, but the Sun Devils quickly got back in front with an emphatic dunk that ignite the crowd.

Burries' layup on the fast break with eight minutes left in the half gave Arizona the 21-18 advantage. By that point, the Arizona defense forced five turnovers compared to ASU forcing two. Krivas' layup off a turnover and Peat's alleyoop dunk gave the Wildcats a seven point lead (25-18 until Mo Odum's 3-point shot cut the lead down at 25-21 with six minutes left.

The Sun Devils battled back to tie the game at 34 apiece with a minute and a half to play in the half. By the final buzzer, Arizona and ASU went into their locker rooms with a 38-38 tie.

Second half

After the intermission, Arizona jumped out and went on a scoring spree. A 7-2 run put the Wildcats in front 46-40 with 17 minutes left in the game. Krivas scored the last four points of that run. Peat scored the first four.

The Sun Devils then settled down an d managed to cut the Wildcats' lead short with a 50-47 with 15 minutes left following two made free throws by Massamba Diop.

Arizona got its lead up to 10 points with 10 minutes to play. Awaka got the ball after a turnover by ASU and laid it up to make it a 63-53 game. With six minutes left, Peat's 3-pointer put the Wildcats lead up to 71-60.

Later, Peat's dunk on a fast break pushed the Arizona lead up to a commanding 79-65 score with three minutes left. There were no signs of quitting for the Sun Devils and they continued to battle d back in hopes of at least tying it up, but the Wildcats were too much to handle on offense. By the final buzzer, Arizona won 87-74, continuing its impressive undefeated streak.

