Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 31

The battle of Arizona is set to take place for the second time this season. The Arizona Wildcats were massive favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils back on January 14, and while they ended up winning the game by a final score of 89-82, they failed to cover the spread.

Arizona is still one of just two undefeated teams left in college basketball when they face Arizona State in a rematch this afternoon. Can the Sun Devils hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -14.5 (-110)

Arizona State +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arizona -1450

Arizona State +810

Total

OVER 165.5 (-110)

UNDER 165.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. Arizona State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Arizona Record: 21-0 (8-0 in Big 12)

Arizona State Record: 11-10 (2-6 in Big 12)

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Arizona is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The OVER is 7-3 in Arizona's last 10 games

Arizona is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Arizona State

Arizona is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games played in January

Arizona State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 9-2 in Arizona State's last 11 games

Arizona State is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog

Arizona vs. Arizona State Key Player to Watch

Maurice Odum, G - Arizona State Sun Devils

Maurice Odum is leading the Sun Devils in both points per game (17.2) and assists per game (6.6), which tells us that the Arizona State offense goes through him. Not only that, but he almost dragged Arizona State to a big upset win against the Wildcats just a few short weeks ago, scoring 23 points along with seven assists. If he has another performance like that in the rematch, Arizona State is going to have a chance to pull off the upset.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick

Arizona State was able to take Arizona down to the wire in the first game between these two teams, but I don't expect a similar result in the rematch. The Sun Devils' defense has a ton of issues, ranking 252nd in defensive efficiency, while the Wildcats rank ninth.

Not only that, but Arizona attacks its opponents' interior, and that's exactly where Arizona State is weak. The Sun Devils rank 261st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 53.7% from two-point range. If they can't slow down Arizona's offense attack, it's going to be a long game for the Sun Devils.

I'll lay the points with the Wildcats in the rematch.

Pick: Arizona -14.5 (-110) via FanDuel

