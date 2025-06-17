Arizona State Baseball Stars Set to Participate in MLB Combine
Arizona State baseball is coming off of year four under Willie Bloomquist's leadership - the team went to a first NCAA tournament since 2021 and finished 36-24 behind several incredible bats within the lineup.
Four of those bats from the team will be participating at the MLB combine starting today at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Here are the standout athletes that could be representing Arizona State at the professional level next:
Isaiah Jackson
The star junior was the catalyst of a potent Arizona State offense this season - he hit more home runs (18) in 2025 than his first two seasons combined (16) - the growth was evident from early on in the season.
Jackson also stole 14 bases and walked 28 times - along with being a solid glove in center field.
The 21 year old was selected in the 18th round of the 2022 draft by the Houston Astros - it can only be assumed that his draft position will be substantilly higher this time around.
Brandon Compton
Compton is a local Arizona product that spent two seasons at Arizona State after transferring to the program ahead of the 2024 season.
Compton hit 23 home runs, 105 RBI's, walked 61 times, and struck out 81 times in those two years.
The takeaway is that Compton is a player that isn't afraid to balance aggressiveness, holding back, or hitting for power/contact at any given time.
Kien Vu
Vu took a step back in 2025 compared to his sophomore campaign - hitting fewer home runs and batting in fewer runs while also experiencing a significant dip in OPS (on-base percentage + slugging).
That doesn't mean Vu didn't improve in other areas.
The junior stole nine more bases, walked four more times, and struck out less in this campaign - he could project to be a useful utility player at the next level.
Kyle Walker
Walker transferred to Arizona State from Grambling State last off-season.
He did not disappoint in 2025 - batting in 30 runs, stealing 22 bases, and walking more than striking out despite having a smaller stature of 5'9".
