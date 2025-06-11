The Curious Career Curve of ASU Alum Spencer Torkelson
Spencer Torkelson is an interesting case. And if you looked deeper into his stats, you'll know why.
Torkelson was a highly touted prospect coming out of Arizona State University, so much so that it elevated him to become the number one overall draft pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.
At ASU, it was pure domination in the desert. In his three years, he combined for a .337 batting average and 54 home runs.
After a year-long stint in the minors, Detroit called up its prized prospect to start the 2022 season. However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.
In his first season in the majors, Torkelson disappointed, batting an underwhelming .203 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs, which is a far cry from the destruction he caused in Tempe.
During his second year in the pros, we saw a different animal at the plate. While his all-around hitting wasn't where it needed to be, it looked like Torkelson rediscovered the power he left in the minors, hitting .233 and crushing 31 homers with 94 RBIs.
At a time when his progress should've ascended, it came back down to Earth. In 2024, he hit .219 and only registered 10 home runs.
Finally, that down year was just a temporary setback. His average has jumped, the power is back, and he's second in the American League with an .842 OPS.
He’s also one of four players in the A.L. with 15-plus homers, 30 extra-base hits, and 45 RBIs.
So what sparked the turnaround? And can he keep it going?
Torkelson admitted to the Detroit Free Press that he was trying to crush the ball to left field every chance he got, and it negatively affected his productivity. This time, he's letting the ball come to him, hitting line drives and not forcing anything, and even going opposite field when needed.
When you let the game come to you, you rediscover your magic.
There’s also growing buzz that Torkelson will be selected for his first-ever All-Star Game. And the youngster is staying even-keeled.
"Of course, everyone wants to be an All-Star. But I just want to attack every single day and win every single day. If I do that, I'll put myself in a good position."
Needless to say, if he remains a consistent threat at the plate, it may not be the only time he's honored.