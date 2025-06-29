Arizona State Basketball Report Card: Jayden Quaintance
It's no secret that the 2024-25 Arizona State basketball season was a letdown in every imagination of the word.
The Sun Devils entered year 10 of the Bobby Hurley era with hopes of making another NCAA Tournament appearance following missing out the previous season.
The collateral damage of finishing 13-20 and dismissing starting guard B.J. Freeman in the middle of the season was costly - as only one player is set to return in PG Trevor Best.
One of the lone bright spots of the season was five star freshman Jayden Quaintance, who pledged to play for Hulrey in April 2024 at just 16 years of age - he was destined to spend two seasons in Tempe before realizing his NBA dreams.
Unfortunately, the center took his talents to the University of Kentucky via the transfer portal, but his contributions to last season can't be ignored.
Grading Quainrance based off of what was seen last season:
Offense: B
The All-American's offensive game is still fairly raw - he only attempted seven shots per game, while also shooting 18.8% from three point range and 47.9% on free throws - there were flashes of rapid improvement as the season progressed though.
Quaintance had a string of three consecutive 15+ point performances against UCF, Cincinnati, and West Virginia before the beginning of his knee issues in the Iowa State matchup on January 25.
His parting gift to Tempe was an 18 point showing on 11 shots in a victory over Kansas State late in the season - the freshman obviously grew in confidence as the season went on and should be in line for a great season with Kentucky.
Defense: A+
Quaintance is simply one of the most impressive defensive prospects in recent memory - he averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while showcasing a general ability to defend at all three levels of the halfcourt.
Quaintance's motor, IQ, communication skills, and athleticism blend together perfectly to create an incredibly well-rounded defender.
Overall: A-
Quaintance's offensive growth, immediate defensive impact, and obvious desire to play doggedly on a possession-by-possession basis make him the clear choice for the best player on last season's squad.
