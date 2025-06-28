EXCLUSIVE: Amos Augustine Confirms Arizona State Is "Up There"
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting. They offer many talented prospects from a plethora of different states, a plethora of different classes, and a plethora of different positions.
One of the classes that they have done quite well in with recruiting so far is the class of 2028. Their success is limited due to them being unable to talk with recruits in that class on the phone. They will have to wait until next June to be able to do that. Luckily there are many prospects in the class who are open to visiting and reciprocating the attention. This helps give them an in with the prospects.
One of the recruits that is open to these things is Perry High School wide receiver prospect Amos Augustine from the state of Arizona. The talented prospect caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer, visit future, and many more things.
"It means a lot to be offered by a hometown school that is moving in a positive direction," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many coaches that have started to stand out for the recruit. He is hopeful to build a relationship with the entire staff but a former NFL legend and current coach is someone he is really excited to build a bond with.
"I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with the entire ASU coaching staff but i’m really excited to be connecting with Hines Ward the receiver coach."
The talented prospect has already visited the Sun Devils once. He is hopeful to visit them again. he provides a possible timeline.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit ASU again, and maybe sometime this year for a game."
The talented prospect is still being patient in the process, as is many of the recruits in his class at this time.
"Because i’m young in the recruiting process i’m just being patient and open to every opportunity that comes."
There are many things the Sun Devils have going for them. Augustine details more.
"With them winning the Big 12 last year it’s clear that they’re establishing a winning tradition."
There are no current standings in his recruitment.
"I don’t really have a list of who is at the top or the bottom, but as of right now ASU is up there."
