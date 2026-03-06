Why Incoming Arizona State Freshman is Player to Watch During Spring

TEMPE -- The uptick towards the 2026 Arizona State football season is now here, as the Sun Devils are preparing for spring practices that are set to begin later in the month.

There are several intriguing storylines that are following the program heading into the new campaign - including the changes at quarterback, the addition of two star receivers, and an incoming freshman recruiting class that is headlined by four-star quarterback Jake Fette.

In anticipation of spring practices coming into the fold in the weeks ahead in the Big 12, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has labeled another high-profile member of the 2026 recruiting class as a player to watch for Arizona State over the course of spring ball.

Why Cardae Mack is Player of Intrigue

"At Atascocita High in Texas, Mack played quarterback and was one of the state's most prolific runners. How quickly he's able to transition to running back is an interesting question, because he's talented enough to make an immediate impact. He arrives as a four-star recruit, was the No. 23-ranked running back in the country and chose ASU over offers from most of the Big 12."

Mack often gets overshadowed by Fette, who is one of the highest profile additions that ASU has made in recent years, but the running back has much to offer in his own accord.

The incoming freshman already has participated in bowl preparation practices with the Sun Devils, already getting off to a head start in Shaun Aguano's running back room compared to others that enrolled weeks later. The other major point of intrigue surrounding Mack's game is the sheer explosiveness and versatility, as he played quarterback in high school as mentioned previously - excelling in the role.

The leadership, athleticism, and ability to adapt quickly have already been put on display in a small sample size in Tempe to this point - but Mack still faces an uphill climb to earn playing time as a freshman.

Kyson Brown is set to return as the presumed starting player at the position, while Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are returning after each displayed flashes last season. Deleware State's Marquis Gillis is one of the most intriguing short-term plays as a senior in the system, while David Avit is set to attempt to make the most of his two years in Tempe.

Ultimately, Mack potentially possesses the most upside of anyone in the room, and will be the player that ASU on SI monitors the closest during the roughly month-long stretch that spring practices entail.

