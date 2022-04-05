Former ASU G Remy Martin Captures Championship with Kansas

Martin played four years at ASU prior to transferring to Kansas, and now he's a champion.

The confetti continued to fall at the Superdome in New Orleans, as the improbable turned to reality.

The Kansas Jayhawks found themselves down by 16 points to the North Carolina Tar Heels, setting the record for the largest comeback in national championship history en route to the program's fourth title.

Over 69,000 people were in attendance to watch one of the most entertaining title games in recent memory.

For Kansas, the night was about overcoming adversity, a common theme for guard Remy Martin.

Martin once directed the backcourt at Arizona State, slicing and dicing his way through defenses for four years as a Sun Devil. Martin tested the waters of the NBA Draft after graduating from ASU, but ultimately decided to return after receiving another year of eligibility.

He rolled the dice and moved across the country to Kansas, hoping his gamble of improving his draft stock and competing for a national championship would pay off. New Orleans is no Las Vegas, but Martin hit the jackpot after the final buzzer sounded.

"We took it upon ourselves today, we locked in on defense," he said after the victory. "Our defense was going to be our offense. We knew that we were going to score buckets in the second half; we just had to take care of the defensive end (of the court). And we did that. It was a collective effort."

Oddly enough, Martin helped Arizona State defeat Kansas during his time with the Sun Devils. Now, he helped the Jayhawks etch their name in NCAA Tournament history.

"When I realized, 'Man I got a opportunity to do something special.' I knew the guys that were coming back and the pieces they had, Coach (Bill) Self had tremendous trust in me, and I had trust in him. I can say it all worked out," Martin said.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Martin during his time in Kansas. During the regular season, he battled injuries and saw career-low averages in points, assists and minutes played.

Yet, when the light shined brightest, Martin was able to elevate his play and prove why he garnered honors such as being a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and earning Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.

Martin began the NCAA Tournament with scoring performances of 15, 20 and 23 for Kansas through the first three rounds.

The Elite Eight and Final Four saw him struggle to find his groove, as he combined for just 12 points in those two outings.

However, the biggest stage in college basketball was a different story. Martin totaled 14 points (including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc) for Kansas in his sixth-man role, along with three rebounds and a block, assist and steal.

His most important shot was a step-back three-pointer to give the Jayhawks the lead with 2:40 left to play.

He said, "It feels great. These guys have been awesome throughout the year. I've been injured, I've been going through ups and downs and these guys stayed consistent. I'm just so happy I could help this team win a national championship."

Since transferring from Arizona State, Martin has had his fair share of doubters. Now, Martin may have a hard time hearing them from the top of the mountain.

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

Arizona State Enters Final Week of Spring Practice Preaching Consistency

Darien Butler Visits With NFL Team

Trenton Bourguet Talks Leadership, QB Battle

Paul Tyson Excited for New Chapter With Arizona State

Arizona State Ready for Receiving Corps to Hit Next Level

Sun Devils Safety Khoury Bethley Adjusting Well to ASU, New Defense

VIDEO: Messiah Swinson Talks Transfer Portal, Why He Chose ASU

Arizona State Embraces Diversity of Style in Backfield

Robby Harrison Young, but Ready to Wreak Havoc