Report: Vikings Host Arizona State LB Darien Butler

The Sun Devils linebacker may find himself selected on the third day of the draft.

When All Sun Devils spoke with Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler at ASU's Pro Day, he was confident in his abilities translating at the next level.

"Drafted or not, I'm a football player. I would love to get drafted for sure. I believe I'm worth a pick. It's not really about when you get drafted, it's where. Wherever I'm going to be able to play my hardest at and contribute to a team," Butler said.

Now, we're just weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and the potential of Butler hearing his name called took the next step. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Minnesota Vikings hosted Butler on a pre-draft visit.

Butler developed into one of the top linebackers in the Pac-12 conference after totaling 243 tackles in his career, seven defended passes, four sacks, four fumbles recovered, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Like Garafolo alluded, he was also a long-time team captain for Arizona State.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say about Butler in his prospect profile:

"Butler trimmed down and became a faster, more impactful player with increased range and better coverage. The three-time captain is the heart and soul of his defense and flies around looking to make a hit. He's inconsistent at diagnosing the play, and his lack of length and poise stymie his finishing rate as a tackler. Butler's toughness, cover talent and potential to help on special teams gives him a shot to make a squad despite his lack of physical traits."

The Vikings have a total of eight picks in the upcoming draft, five of which are in rounds four through seven. Butler is looking to be the first Arizona State linebacker to be drafted since Christian Sam in 2018, who was selected in the sixth round by New England. The Vikings haven't selected a Sun Devil since 1991 (defensive end Reggie Johnson).

