Report: Vikings Host Arizona State LB Darien Butler

Skip to main content

Vikings Host Arizona State LB Darien Butler

The Sun Devils linebacker may find himself selected on the third day of the draft.

When All Sun Devils spoke with Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler at ASU's Pro Day, he was confident in his abilities translating at the next level. 

"Drafted or not, I'm a football player. I would love to get drafted for sure. I believe I'm worth a pick. It's not really about when you get drafted, it's where. Wherever I'm going to be able to play my hardest at and contribute to a team," Butler said. 

Now, we're just weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and the potential of Butler hearing his name called took the next step. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Minnesota Vikings hosted Butler on a pre-draft visit. 

Butler developed into one of the top linebackers in the Pac-12 conference after totaling 243 tackles in his career, seven defended passes, four sacks, four fumbles recovered, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Like Garafolo alluded, he was also a long-time team captain for Arizona State. 

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say about Butler in his prospect profile:

The Vikings have a total of eight picks in the upcoming draft, five of which are in rounds four through seven. Butler is looking to be the first Arizona State linebacker to be drafted since Christian Sam in 2018, who was selected in the sixth round by New England. The Vikings haven't selected a Sun Devil since 1991 (defensive end Reggie Johnson).

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

TOP STORIES

Trenton Bourguet Talks Leadership, QB Battle

Paul Tyson Excited for New Chapter With Arizona State

Arizona State Ready for Receiving Corps to Hit Next Level

Sun Devils Safety Khoury Bethley Adjusting Well to ASU, New Defense

VIDEO: Messiah Swinson Talks Transfer Portal, Why He Chose ASU

Arizona State Embraces Diversity of Style in Backfield

Robby Harrison Young, but Ready to Wreak Havoc

ASU Cautious, Excited for Jermayne Lole Return

Linebacker Eric Gentry Talks Leadership Growth, ASU's Mentality for 2022

Darien Butler
Football

Report: Vikings Host Arizona State LB Darien Butler

By Donnie Druin47 seconds ago
Herm Edwards
Football

Arizona State Enters Final Week of Spring Practice Preaching Pride, Consistency

By Donnie Druin4 minutes ago
NKeal Harry
Football

Is Former ASU Receiver N'Keal Harry Done with Patriots?

By Donnie Druin5 hours ago
Remy Martin
Basketball

Former Sun Devil Remy Martin Dancing into NCAA Championship Game

By Donnie DruinApr 3, 2022
ASU quarterbacks
Football

Arizona State's Young Quarterbacks Slowly Adjusting to Learning Curve

By Donnie DruinApr 2, 2022
Xazavian
Football

Xazavian Valladay Ready to Lead ASU's Backfield to New Heights

By Donnie DruinApr 2, 2022
Paul Tyson spring practice
Football

Paul Tyson Excited for New Chapter with Arizona State

By Adam NoelApr 1, 2022
Trenton Bourguet
Football

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet Adjusting Well to New Offense, Battle for Starting Job

By Donnie DruinApr 1, 2022