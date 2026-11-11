Freshman Catches Fire: ASU Guard JRob Croy Talks To Media After Big Night vs. Hofstra

Welcome to Tempe, JRob.

After a modest start to his college career, the freshman guard exploded with an 18-point night, knocking down four-of-six threes in ASU's 85-63 victory over Hofstra.

Fellow guard Joel Foxwell joined JRob Croy with 16 points and three threes of his own. The two took the podium together postgame:

ASU G JRob Croy

Playing Off Paulius Murauska's 22-Point Night

"We have we have great players on this team, and we're going to need Paulis every night. He's such a good player, but I think it just speaks to the depth on this team. Guys like Foxy (Foxwell) and Dillan (Shaw) and Bryce (Ford), anyone can have a great night. That's just the kind of team that we have, and obviously we want Paulis to play well every night. But if he doesn't, we've got to step up. I know for me, when they double Paulis, I mean, I'm gonna get wide-open threes, but when they don't, he just goes to work. He's such a good player, it's hard to stop him."

Where Do You Find Confidence in Your Shooting?

"It just comes from the work. You put so much time and energy into this game, and I think to be able to just show it on the court, it just gives you so much joy. Just gotta just kind of keep staying with it, stay process-oriented, and I think if we do that, we're gonna be a really good team."

Mindset After Missing HIs First Two Three-Point Attempts

"After I missed those first two, every guy on our team was telling me, 'Next shot, you're banging the next one.' And I mean, that just gives me so much confidence knowing that I have teammates that believe in me. I knew the next one was going in."

Returning To The Court after Missing Senior H.S. Season Due to Injury

"It's hard to explain, you know. Not playing for a year, it was really hard, and to be honest, I hit rock bottom at one point last year. Not being able to play the game that I love, and to be back on the court, especially competing with teammates that I love and coaches that I love, it's super special. And just to be able to play and compete, it's a feeling that I definitely missed."

ASU G Joel Foxwell

Finding Spark in Second Half

"I think we (just) made shots. That was the main part. I think our tempo was much better in the second half. Getting up the floor, these guys run next to you. I'm gonna try and find him as many times as you can because you trust him to make the right play, make the right shot. So I think we just made shots, and that comes from our defense and getting stops on the other end, and that's where we found our rhythm. And then I think when we're up and going, they were pretty hard to stop as a unit."

Finding ASU's Identity

"As each game goes on, I think we're starting to recognize who we are as a group and our identity, and I think it's showing on the court as well. We've won, I think, our last two games by 20-plus points, and they were a tournament team last year, Hofstra, and Northern Colorado was also a 20-plus win team as well. So we're beating good teams by a good margin. I think that's just giving us more and more confidence coming to each game."

What ASU Needs To Fix

"We need to be able to break teams. I think we're up 20, but we could have pushed it out to 30 or 40, and the game could have been completely over with 10 minutes to go or whatever, and we just kind of let teams kind of hang around and linger a little bit. So I think that might be the next jump for us: just making sure that we can really step on the gas and break teams mentally."