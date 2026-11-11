Changing Of The Guard: How Guard Play May Prove Vital For Randy Bennett's 2026 Sun Devils

"You have to be able to shoot the ball to be good," ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett.

That wasn't the case for the first two games in Tempe.

As fans got accustomed to the Bennett stylings through the first two games of his Sun Devil tenure, one statistic was a bit glaring: three-point percentage.

ASU lost the three-point battle in each of their first two contests (East Tennessee State, Northern Colorado), struggling to even get past the 30% mark.

But to kick-off the second week of their season, the Devils found their spark from behind the arc.

"A big part of our summer was that (shooting)," Bennett said. "A big part of our recruitment was that. I just know, through experience, you better have some guys who shoot the ball because it's a lot easier to guard you if you can't."

Who were those guys for ASU vs. Hofstra?

JRob Croy, Joel Foxwell and Bryce Ford. Sun Devil guards who all recorded three three-pointers or more in the 85-63 win over the Pride.

"We made shots. That was the main part," Joel Foxwell said about ASU's spark on Tuesday night.

It wasn't too long ago that guard play and prioritizing the three-point shot were mainstays in Desert Financial Arena. Former ASU head coach Bobby Hurley built his "Guard U" around big-time plays from the backcourt.

Randy Bennett's system? A polar opposite of "Guard U". Big bodies locked in on rebounding and defense while staying smart and decisive on the offensive end.

But whether you are Bennett, Hurley, or any head college basketball coach in today's game: You need to be able to shoot the three, no matter the system.

When G Emmanuel Innocenti went down with an injury in the season opener, ASU's guard play took a backseat.

ASU made their living off getting into the paint against Northern Colorado, including 33 points from star forward Paulius Murauskas. But with a bigger Hofstra team coming to town, would ASU's lack of guard play be exposed?

No, because they stepped up to the challenge.

Croy/Foxwell/Ford combined for 43 points, including 10 threes. ASU finished the night shooting 50% from 3PT, a stark improvement from Week One.

"JRob put on a flurry, and Foxy (Foxwell) was in on that too," Bennett said. "That was an impressive little eight minutes, maybe separated the game."

Croy was the main headliner with his four three-pointers, recording 18 points in just his third collegiate game.

"He's a great shooter," Bennett said about Croy. "He's a good competitor, and he's learning the game."

With Innocenti likely set to return this Friday when ASU hosts UL Monroe, what will Bennett's new guard rotation look like?

One thing is for certain, the Devils appear to have a lot more options around the perimeter than we thought they did a week ago.