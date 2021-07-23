Friday Recruiting Roundup: ASU Gains One Football Commit, Offers Two Basketball Recruits

It was an eventful week for the Sun Devils, who added one more player to their 2022 class for football.

The process of recruiting never truly emerges out of its cycle. There's always new players to evaluate, players to monitor, sending offers, hosting official and unofficial visits. The list goes on . . . and on. Take into consideration the heavy lifting that goes into juggling multiple graduating classes, and one can see that the grind never truly stops for anybody involved in the program.

Six weeks out from the Arizona State Sun Devils taking the field for their first game of 2021, both the football and men's basketball program were able to stay busy during the dog days of summer.

ASU Adds Another Defensive Back

The Sun Devils notched their seventh football commitment for the class of 2022, as safety Tristan Dunn announced his decision to head to Tempe and forego the likes of Arizona, Boise State, Washington State and more.

Further information on Dunn's commitment can be found here, although the 6-foot-3 safety immediately displays the proper size and speed to make any defensive coordinator satisfied. Sun Devils defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce shouldn't have a problem deploying the Sumner High School product once he settles himself in Tempe.

Men's Basketball Offers Players in 2022, 2023 Classes

Arizona State's men's basketball program also got in on recruiting action for next year's class, offering a potential dynamic player in the backcourt.

Combo guard Brendan Hausen (6-foot-5) officially received an offer from the Sun Devils on Tuesday. Hausen currently has offers from over 20 schools, including the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Butler and more.

For the class of 2023, Arizona State officially offered 6-foot-3 shooting guard Courtney Anderson Jr. on the same day as Hausen.

Anderson has also collected offers from San Diego State and Nevada recently. Anderson is considered to be one of the best prospects on the west coast at his position, playing his ball at Dublin High School in Richmond, Calif.

