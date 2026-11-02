New Era: Everything You Need To Know For Arizona State Men's Basketball Home Opener vs. East Tennessee State

It feels like Christmas Eve. The gifts under the tree? College basketball.

Starting off with a special tip-off in Rome, the 2026-2027 men's college basketball season kicked off on Sunday, with the Sun Devils set to start their schedule on Monday night.

With a late 8:00 p.m. local tip-off, Arizona State will start the Randy Bennett era with a home visit from the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers of the Southern Conference.

Whether you are headed to Desert Financial Arena or watching from home, what should you expect for Game #1?

Here is a rundown of Devils-Bucs:

Here Come The Devils

ASU enters their season opener coming off a big win (as weird as that sounds).

In an exhibition vs. Mountain West favorite New Mexico, the Devils took a 91-86 victory behind a 31-point performance by preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Paulius Murauskas.

Fellow Saint Mary's transfer Dillan Shaw added 22 points, as the two captains combined for 53 points.

"It's big. It's important," ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett said about the importance of having his two captains. "We have a team, we have a lot of other good players, (but) these guys, they know exactly what I want. They played for us on a good team and played big roles last year. So the trust is there, both ways. They know I believe in them, and I know they'll come through."

Know Your Foe: ETSU Buccaneers

A non-conference opener is usually labeled a "cupcake", but the Buccaneers (like most pirates) aren't coming to Tempe to play nice.

ETSU is coming off a regular-season conference championship, finishing 23-11 and 13-5 in the Southern Conference, falling just short of an NCAA Tournament bid via a conference tournament title game loss to Furman.

However, most of that top-seeded Bucs team from last season is now gone.

Eight newcomers join the ETSU roster:

G BJ Ward (Southeast Missouri State)

G Jayden Cooper (South Alabama)

G Trevor Hennig (Weber State)

G Tyran Mason (UT Arlington)

F Kendall Campbell (Wingate)

G DeCarl Payne (John A. Logan College)

F Marqus Marion (Wake Forest)

Incoming Freshmen: G Colt Busse, G Ben Maller, and F Elton Smith.

F Jordan McCullum returns to Johnson City, Tennessee, after averaging 8.3 points last season. G Maki Johnson, G Maddox Huff and F Brayden Crump join McCullum as the four returners.

ETSU head basketball coach Brooks Savage, entering his fourth season, runs a methodical and selective offense. Brooks' Bucs prioritize half-court execution and shot selection, while taking pride in defense and rebounding as well. Very similar to what ASU's Randy Bennett likes to do.

G BJ Ward looks to be the main scoring option, earning preseason All-SoCon honors after three seasons at Southeastern Missouri State. Ward finished 2025-2026 averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 rebounds.

So, What Will Happen?

Unlike the speed and guard-heavy attack from New Mexico, East Tennessee State will provide a slower "chess match" offensive setup, in a "fight fire with fire" type of game for Randy Bennett's system.

ASU will once again have the height advantage, as they likely will in most matchups this season, but will it be effective?

Randy Bennett was the first to say that the Devils were outplayed at the center position in the final exhibition game, losing the rebound battle. C Ben Defty started that matchup in Albuquerque; time will tell what Bennett does at the five position on Monday night.

On defense, the main name to watch will be Gonzaga transfer and guard captain Emmanuel Innocenti.

Innocenti was tasked with guarding New Mexico's top option, Jake Hall, last weekend, holding the all-conference guard to 3-for-13 from three and 6-for-19 overall.

The Ivory Coast native looks to be the main "stopper" for the Sun Devils, meaning whoever he matches up against is likely the top threat for ETSU. Could it be all-conference vote-getter BJ Ward? Or another new name?

A strong start to the Randy Bennett era will likely need to be headlined by Randy Bennett characteristics: defense, size, rebounding and smart shots. Can ASU preach these principles? Or will they have to shoot their way out of the gym, just like they did vs. the Lobos?

How To Watch Arizona State vs. East Tennessee State

Who: Arizona State vs. East Tennessee State

When: Monday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. AZ Time (10:00 p.m. EST)

Where: Tempe, AZ - Desert Financial Arena (14,198 seats)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State guard Kyle Dodd. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.