Transfer Portal Update: Jalen Graham Commits to Arkansas

The former ASU forward has landed on his next team after entering the transfer portal.

Arizona State forward Jalen Graham provided a crucial spark for the Sun Devils down the stretch of last season. So when Graham announced he was entering the transfer portal on Mar. 18, ASU fans knew they were losing a big piece to their puzzle.

Now, Graham knows where he'll be spending his next season, as he announced on Twitter his decision to transfer to Arkansas.

Graham spent three years with the Sun Devils, averaging seven points and four rebounds per game at ASU.

The Sun Devils got off to a slow start in 2021, and Graham was no exception. However, Graham scored 12 or more points 13 times in Arizona State's final 17 games to finish the regular season.

He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors for his play.

Graham now joins an Arkansas squad that nearly went to the Final Four in this year's NCAA Tournament, falling to Duke in the Elite Eight.

The Razorbacks have had one player drafted in the NBA draft the last three years.

The Sun Devils have now lost prominent players to the transfer portal in consecutive years, as guard Remy Martin transferred to Kansas before the start of last season before winning a national championship with the Jayhawks and propelling his draft stock.

Perhaps Graham feels he could do the same with the Razorbacks.

