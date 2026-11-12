Who is Carson Crawford? Meet Arizona State Basketball's Next Big Time 2027 Signee

It's official.

Confirmed on Wednesday, Florida high school forward Carson Crawford signed with the Sun Devils to become a part of Randy Bennett's growing Class of 2027.

Crawford announced his commitment in September, but the ink officially dried on the signing this week.

Here's everything to know about the four-star Floridian:

Meet Carson Crawford

Crawford is a four-star forward out of Fleming Island High School, originally from Orange Park, Florida.

According to 24/7 Sports, Crawford is a four-star, 91-rated player, ranking as the 70th best player in the nation for the 2027 class, while being a top-20 small forward and top-20 player from Florida.

ESPN has Crawford rated an 86, while ranking him 53rd on ESPN's "Next 100" List. He spoke with the network after his original commitment in September.

- "I knew of Coach Bennett because of his success at Saint Mary's. He is excellent at player development. All of his staff at ASU have either played for him or coached with him at Saint Mary's. I really like that."

- "Coach Bennett really knows the game," he said. "He builds strong relationships with his players both on and off the court. I know I can call him about anything. He is a straightforward person, and I understand that nothing is guaranteed. He expects me to play a big role next season."

"Their plan for me is to develop my game on the offensive end, while defending and rebounding, to earn significant minutes, and help them put ASU back on the map at a high level."

Who Did Bennett Beat?

According to multiple outlets, ASU beat out Providence, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Florida State, Cincinnati, Georgia, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and a handful of smaller Florida schools for the four-star forward.

Crawford took his visit to ASU in late August, announcing his commitment soon after. While committed to the Devils, the Florida talent took an official visit to Providence in October, but his choice did not waver.

Syracuse was also close over the summer, with the team closely following his AAU circuit, as Crawford even responded to some Syracuse-based tweets online.

At the end of the day, Crawford chose Tempe.

Class Is In Session

Crawford's signing co-headlines a busy fall for the ASU Class of 2027, including the signing of local four-star talent Jakyi Miles.

Mesa's Miles joined Crawford in signing this week after announcing his own commitment in October.

Along with four-star forward Howard Williams from Illinois, these three currently give ASU a top-10 class in the 2027 recruiting scene, according to On3.

Each player is a top-10 player in their respective state, with ASU currently sitting as the best class in the Big 12 (2026 Big 12 Ranking: 11th).

What is next for Bennett on the recruiting stage? ASU fans will hope for more good news as the high school basketball season approaches.