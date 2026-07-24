Ryan Clark Broke Down in Tears in Candid Tell-All Podcast Episode After ESPN Breakup

Ryan Clark held nothing back in his first formal statement on ESPN’s brutal round of layoffs, which saw him and a number of other media talents sadly part ways with the network. In the latest episode of his podcast The Pivot, Clark made clear that he believed he was fired and broke down exactly what went down behind the scenes.

“Let me put this to bed, I wasn’t laid off. I was fired. They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark said.

Clark learned of his fate earlier than the others, as he allegedly got the call during the taping of an NFL Live episode.

“I get a text from our showrunner that tells me to call my boss,” Clark said. “I call my boss in the break. Tells me they’re letting me go. He said, ‘This is a very awkward call. This is a hard call.’ I could hear how hard it was for him. If anybody was going to call me that was anywhere on the executive level, whether low or high, he’s the person I wanted to [do it].

“... He said, ‘Our friends jokingly at Outkick had the story and we’re going to leak it.’ Let me tell you why I know I was fired. Because during the season, after some of the Kyren Lacy news broke, there were people on my network along with me that said something about it. Both of those people apologized, as did I. I didn’t want to, right? I was told I couldn’t come to work if I didn’t.”

Clark went on to describe how he believes he was unfairly “bashed” and “villified” for standing his ground, and that he thought the news of his layoff was intentionally leaked to Outkick.

As for whether there were signs he was going to be let go, Clark admitted that hindsight was 20/20. He had an inkling when he wasn’t asked to go on NFL Live Family Feud with the rest of the crew. He also sensed it when he saw that he wasn’t scheduled to be a part of the network’s Super Bowl 2027 coverage.

“I called executives, I called decision-makers, I called bosses. Is my schedule changing? What’s it look like? And it was never a definitive answer, but I think it was never a definitive answer because this was always the plan,” said Clark.

Ryan Clark tears up, shares his regret about the end of his ESPN career

Despite the signs being there, Clark seemed to believe he could hold onto his position as long as he adapted to what the network wanted from him.

“What makes me a little bit sad is I did adjust who I was to try to keep my job,” continued Clark. “I did have meetings with people and say, ‘O.K., what is it that you need from me?’ Not the analyst. The analyst, he was damn good. If you care about the person on TV, what is it you need from me? Because I want to do that. ... For three years, we never shied away from any topic [on this podcast], right? ... We did this year because I knew I couldn’t have no beef. I knew I couldn’t respond to disrespect. I knew, for lack of a better word, I couldn’t be too Black.

“What makes me sad is even in trying to adjust, to be at least more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me.”

Later in the episode, Clark broke down in tears reflecting on his decade-plus spent with ESPN. He was asked whether he would have done anything differently during his tenure, which hit home for the longtime analyst:

“When I see people in public, like OGs and aunties, and they tell me they proud of me, and they proud of the way I represent the community,” Clark said, holding back tears. “Yeah, I wouldn’t change anything. ‘Cause that means the world to me. ... All I ever wanted to do is be accepted, and want it. That, I wouldn’t change.”

“All I ever wanted to do was be accepted”



-Ryan Clark in tears on @thepivot speaking of his ESPN firing.



Powerful, powerful moment. https://t.co/zFh7f20QXm pic.twitter.com/ALPQq88gKG — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 24, 2026

Ryan Clark clears up rumors about his rift with Peter Schrager, Pat McAfee

Clark also addressed critics of Pat McAfee, who appears to be one of the network’s untouchables for the foreseeable future. McAfee is reportedly discussing a contract extension with ESPN that would pay him more than $60 million a year, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

“I love Pat McAfee,” Clark clarified. “I think what Pat McAfee set out to do really put in place a blueprint for a lot of us. Like, can we do it and be accepted or received at that level at that amount of money? Probably not. He’s an anomaly in that way, but I respect and admire what he’s built so, so much.”

Clark next set the record straight on his relationship with Peter Schrager, a co-worker with whom he had a feisty on-air argument last season that reportedly contributed to Clark being pushed out of the network.

“Me and Peter don’t have an issue. I would think if you ask him right now, obviously after what went on with us, there’s been nobody that’s nicer to him,” he said.

Clark launched into an in-depth explanation of the context surrounding his spat with Schrager, one that went viral after Clark pettily told him during an analysis segment on Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, “That’s the non-player in you.”

Ultimately, Clark ended his tell-all episode on a hopeful note knowing that while he wasn’t leaving on his own terms, he was leaving with his pride intact.

“As I walk away, and I know certain narratives will be spun, certain lies will be told, certain clips will be played and compiled to make me seem like one thing over 12 years where I did so much. Where I was nominated for three Emmys ... I just want to say when I walk away because of you [ESPN] ... I walk away knowing that I was the best y’all had.”

More from Sports Illustrated